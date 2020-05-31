What you should know

NEW YORK – The MTA has seen a slow increase in passenger numbers after reporting that the number fell by 90% last month.

Sarah Feinberg, acting MTA president, told CNBC on Tuesday that the transit agency is generally receiving 10,000 to 20,000 more passengers every day of the week. As all regions in New York State, with the exception of New York City, begin to reopen, the increase in passenger numbers is not a surprise, but Feinberg says people should still be cautious.

“We remind people that we need to remain vigilant, and that we really should only bring essential workers in yet,” Feinberg told CNBC.

With the Mid-Hudson region beginning Phase I to reopen on Tuesday and Long Island on Wednesday, Metro-North and the LIRR have increased service within the current Essential Service operations of their trains.

Metro-North has added 18 trains to its schedule and LIRR has added 105 carriages, increasing its capacity by 15%.

Transit workers and passengers should still wear masks, and people are encouraged to observe social distancing as much as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But on train carriages that are already narrow, that may be next to impossible, especially on New York City subways. That’s why Wall Street folks have been told not to use public transportation when they return to work at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that New York City is currently on track to reopen in the first or second week of June. He anticipated that hundreds of thousands more people will return to work in Phase I of reopening, and even more in Phase II.

The MTA has a new plan to help stop the spread of the coronavirus that includes night closings.

