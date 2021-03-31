MTA receives green light to take crucial step to implement ‘congestion fee’



The congestion charge will charge a toll to drivers entering Manhattan from 60th Street and heading south on the island.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

After years of delays, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) received the green light on Tuesday from the Federal government, to advance the studies to implement the system of ‘congestion fee’, that would allow charging a toll to drivers entering Manhattan from 60th Street and south of the island, as a measure that seeks reduce vehicular traffic and raise revenue.

The Biden Administration informed the New York agency, in charge of mass public transportation systems as the Subway and buses in the Big Apple, which can now perform the environmental assessment that is needed as a preliminary step to implement the ‘congestion pricing’ which would be the first of its kind in the country.

The MTA had been waiting for years for the federal government specified what kind of environmental review needed to be conducted in order to advance the plan, but the Trump Administration never did, a delay that MTA leaders attributed to a “cynical” political maneuvering.

“With this guidance on an environmental assessment now available, the MTA is ready to begin executing the Central Business District Toll Program. We are already working on the preliminary design for the highway infrastructure and toll system, and we look forward to working with our colleagues from the Federal Highway Administration to conduct the review and broad public outreach so that we can move forward with the rest of the schedule as soon as possible, ”said the MTA president, Patrick Foye.

The MTA has not yet established a price range for the congestion fee, but previous proposals have recommended charging $12 to $ 14 for cars and $ 25 for trucks, although prices would fluctuate depending on the time of day.

Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that congestion pricing “is an internationally proven method of reducing traffic congestion, improving the availability and reliability of public transportation, and improving air quality, and will play a critical role as New York and the nation begin to recover from the pandemic and to rebuild stronger and better than before ”.

The state president added: “This advance is also another step forward in generating the $ 15 billion that the State needs to finance the MTA’s five-year Capital Plan of $ 51.5 billion, which will transform accessibility, reliability and convenience. of the system for all users ”.

MTA leaders have emphasized the important role the plan can play in alleviating the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under state law on congestion charging, the system is expected to generate $ 1,000 million dollars annually, to be allocated to MTA capital projects.

Another official who expressed satisfaction with the federal government’s decision was the Mayor Bill de Blasio, who indicated that mass transportation “is the present and the future of this city, and this day should have been reached a long time ago. I thank all the advocates who called for a smarter approach to congestion and more reliable funding for our city’s subways and buses. “

An environmental assessment is a much less rigorous process than the large-scale environmental impact statement that the federal government might also have directed the MTA to perform, which generally takes years to complete. This decision indicates that the Biden Administration is interested in moving the process forward as quickly as possible.