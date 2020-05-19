NEW YORK – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced Tuesday the inauguration of a pilot cleaning and disinfection program that uses ultraviolet (UV) light to, according to the agency, kill the virus it causes COVID-19.

(• _ •) (• _ •)> ⌐ ■ – ■ (⌐ ■ _ ■) We’re piloting the use of ultraviolet lamps to disinfect trains, buses, stations and crew facilities. The lamps use UVC, which is safe for humans but kills the virus responsible for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/8pLSeZiLnB – MTA. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) May 19, 2020

The first phase of the pilot program will begin to be used in

New York City subways, buses, and other transit facilities

early next week.

The MTA will deploy approximately 150 mobile devices from

Denver-based PURO Lighting to test and evaluate efficiency and

profitability of UVC technology in some places of public transport,

including trains, buses, stations and work centers. For this they will be implemented

strict protocols and procedures to ensure the safety of

employees and customers.

After evaluation, the second phase of the pilot is

will expand to Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

“This is the first type of pilot program conducted at a transportation agency worldwide, and we are proud to be a part of it. For almost three months, the MTA has worked tirelessly to disinfect all of our subways and buses, but I always promised that we would explore each and every new approach available to us, “said MTA President and CEO Patrick J. Foye. “The launch of this UVC pilot program represents a promising next step in our ongoing efforts to identify technologies that can keep our customers and employees as safe as possible.”

The pilot PLAN will evaluate the efficiency and cost effectiveness of UVC technology as MTA carries out the most aggressive disinfection and cleaning regimen in the agency’s history

“Since the beginning of this crisis, I have made it very clear to my New York City Transit colleagues that I am open to any ideas to keep the system safe,” said New York City Transit Acting President Sarah Feinberg. “This pilot plan is a tangible example that that approach is coming to fruition. We continue to explore new options every day as we embark on the largest cleaning and disinfection regimen in MTA history.”

According to the agency, UVC light is an efficient, proven, and effective technology for removing viruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, from surfaces in the MTA system. UVC has been shown to kill viruses in many other applications, including operating rooms in hospitals, urgent care clinics, universities, and fire stations.

The first phase of the pilot program will focus on

feasibility of using UVC to eradicate COVID-19 in rolling stock. The

occupational facilities, including maintenance areas,

crew, operations and technology centers, and offices, are also

will include in the pilot program.

In March, MTA began its work with PURO to demonstrate with

Successful effectiveness of UVC technology in its subways and buses.

The proof of concept used miniaturized UVC technology to enable the

Transit personnel move the lamps easily and efficiently inside and

outside the rolling stock and fixed locations.

As part of the proof of concept, the MTA requested that the

Dr. David Brenner, Director of the Radiological Research Center of the

Columbia University, access your containment labs with the

In order to test the efficacy of UV lamps in killing COVID-19. This

week, Dr. Brenner reported that the first test showed that UVC kills

efficiently the virus that causes COVID-19. The laboratory will now perform

additional tests before sending the test for publication.

“The ultraviolet light that will be used in the current metro and bus disinfection program at night is very efficient in killing the virus responsible for COVID-19. What we are doing here is reducing the level of the virus in the metro and, for therefore, lowering the risk of someone catching COVID-19 on the subway, ”said Dr. Brenner.

Since May 6, the

Metro service began to be suspended from 1 a.m. m. until 5 a.m. m.

every day for the MTA to carry out disinfection and cleaning tasks, the

most aggressive in the agency’s history.

.