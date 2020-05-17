NEW YORK – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) launched the ‘Essential Connector’ app on Sunday to help essential workers plan their commute during the subway’s nightly shutdown, for cleanup, which is going from 1 a.m. m. until 5 a.m. m. everyday.

Essential workers

they can use the new application to navigate and take advantage of the

MTA bus service, which increased by 76% during that time, or

reserve an eligible free rental vehicle when the service

bus doesn’t work.

With the new application the user can touch a station on the map and see the departure times of buses and trains in real time, including the latest arrivals of night trains and available buses close to these stations.

The app will provide information about current service interruptions and upcoming service changes. With the use of the application, the map will be “personalized”, highlighting the stops that the user visits most frequently, and making trip planning quicker and easier.

People can download the “Essential Connector” application in the Apple application store or on Google Play.

“Disinfect trains

every 24 hours is of vital importance for the health and safety of our

passengers, but by closing the system, for four hours each night, we had

than giving essential workers overnight options, “the

New York Acting Traffic President Sarah Feinberg. “With

our partner Axon Vibe, the New York City Transit team designed and created a

application that will help those workers find buses

available and other necessary means of transportation. “

From May 6, the metro service began to be suspended from 1 a.m. m. until 5 a.m. m. every day for the MTA to carry out disinfection and cleaning tasks, the most aggressive in the agency’s history.

For more information visit this page.

