mStable Released on DeFi Polygon Layer 2 Platform

The decentralized finance stablecoin (DeFi) infrastructure protocol mStable is the latest to launch on a Layer 2 network for faster and cheaper transactions.

mStable made the announcement in a blog post on April 27. He added that he chose the Polygon platform, formerly known as Matic.

The launch offers another source of liquidity in USD and BTC, a specially designed native DeFi savings account and two meta-stablecoins.

mStable is the latest in a growing list of DeFi protocols migrating or releasing versions on Layer 2 networks. The main reasoning behind this is to avoid congestion on the Ethereum network.

Launch of hybrid stablecoins

The protocol essentially it unites the stablecoin, the loan and the swap on a platform governed by its native token, MTA. It uses a collection of autonomous, decentralized, and non-custodial smart contracts built on Ethereum that issues mStable assets called mAssets.

The platform also has an automated market maker. This gives liquidity providers the option of minting a risk-minimized mAssets or a tokenized savings account (imAsset)., backed by a diversity of cryptocurrencies.

Polygon was chosen for its high performance capabilities. It also has strong ties to Ethereum and the ability to attract liquidity from big names in DeFi like SushiSwap..

DeFI

The launch introduces a meta-stablecoin called mUSD. It is backed by DAI, USDT and USDC. All of these will be loaned programmatically for Aave’s Polygon deployment, which has already attracted more than $ 1 billion in collateral.

A swap function will allow users to trade between the three stablecoins with virtually no network fees. MStable Save accounts will also be available on Polygon.

More offers are in the works, including totally free transactions through a platform called Biconomy. This bridge will connect ETH Layer 1 mStable liquidity to Polygon. It also includes strategies to encourage liquidity called feeder pools.

MTA token price update

The MTA stablecoin protocol native governance token has traded relatively flat for the past 24 hours. It has gained just 1% and is currently trading at $ 2.44 according to CoinGecko. It reached a local high of $ 4.75 in early February this year.

However, it has never been able to recover the all-time high of $ 11 recorded at the end of August 2020, and it currently languishes 78% below that peak.

The liquidity of the protocol is currently $ 58 million according to DeFi Pulse, which also reports that Total locked value (TVL) reached an all-time high of nearly $ 75 million in August 2020.

The mStable post released on the DeFi Polygon layer 2 platform was first seen on BeInCrypto.