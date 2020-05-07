The Internet has become a fundamental tool for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which is why they have increased their use for electronic commerce, revealed the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT). Read: They estimate losses of 5,291 million dollars in the airline sector

According to the Fourth Survey 2019, Users of Telecommunications Services, the number of medium-sized companies that offer their services or products online registered an increase, from 62.5 percent in 2018, to 85 percent in 2019.

In the case of micro companies, the percentage of those that use the internet for such actions rose from 46.2 percent in 2018 to 55 percent in 2019.

MSMEs acknowledged that they would affect their operations if they did not use the internet, the study indicates.

71.7 percent of medium-sized companies said that not using fixed internet would slow down their processes. 60 percent of the small ones said the same.

Secondly, MSMEs perceive that costs would increase, this percentage was higher in medium-sized companies with 66.8 percent and small ones with 58.5 percent.

“The results of the Fourth Survey 2019 show an increase in the use of these tools and services compared to 2018, and those who already implement them in their businesses pointed out that these instruments help them to increase their sales; and they facilitate payment by customers, as well as having greater ease of storage and speed in accessing company information, among others, “said the IFT in the study.

Some of the MSMEs pointed out that digital tools are not attractive to them because it is not easy to reach the target audience, tutorials are lacking to get the most out of the tools or it is expensive to have a website.

