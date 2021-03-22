“MSMEs are willing to contribute to the economic reactivation”

The National Council of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of the Dominican Republic (Conacerd) told the authorities that the sector of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (mipymes) is prepared to contribute and continue to reactivate the economy of the country, provided that the actors who must intervene for them to participate in the elaboration of the strategy to be implemented so that the achievements are effective.

Antonio Cruz Rojas, president of Conacerd, and honorary member of the Commission of Qualification of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), for the qualification of the Associations Without Purposes (ASFL) of that institution, congratulates and supports the announcements without reservations carried out by the Vice Ministry of Promotion of MSMEs of the MICM and the National Council of Support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Promipyes), which recently launched the Sectorial Promipyme Route and the provincial public hearings, both throughout the country, with The purpose of making an inventory of the main ills and needs that affect this vulnerable and affected sector, as a result of COVID-19.

The business leader said through a statement that he understands that both programs in benefits for the sector do not meet expectations, because they lack several actors who are of utmost importance for the achievement of the objectives set, perhaps due to lack of consultancies.

Cruz Rojas, who directs the Conacerd, which consists of 14,365 partners and among them 432 coordinators in provinces, municipalities and municipal districts throughout the country, indicated that like other leaders of organized trade, they state that for this project to have The expected successes should not be lacking: a) publish the schedule of the MSMEs routes by sector and provincial public hearings, b) an outline of the number of MSMEs that will visit by provinces, c) how many MSMEs they hope to formalize, d) how many entrepreneurs they will reach, and ) who will make the calls in each province, F) which sectors of the MSMEs will be impacted, G) which will be the meeting points, H) the hours and days that each provinces will be visiting.

The Conacerd hopes that it will be made known that:, a) which well-known and renowned organizations have been invited to prepare the investment budget, (unknown) of both routes, b) how many loans are scheduled to be provided in each provinces, c) which MSMEs sectors will be selected in each province, d) What is the budget for travel expenses and representation expenses, e) Who will be sponsoring these routes, f) What is the budget for trade organizations that are willing to join the routes , g) also, how long will both routes last.

“The organizations that join Conacerd support the initiative of the vice ministry for the promotion of MSMEs and promipyme, due to the experience and knowledge that we have accumulated in the management of MSMEs, we suggest the Minister of the MICM, Víctor (Ito) Bisonó, representative of both State bodies, which include, for their success, in the development of the sectoral MSMEs routes and the Promipyme public hearings, that some representatives of organized trade be included because we are the ones who handle their language and MSMEs trust us to attend the events summoned, we will see the successes and the results, said Antonio Cruz Rojas, president of Conacerd.

Finally, he expressed that the organizations that have publicly expressed their concern about the launch of these two initiatives will be waiting, together with the national public opinion, for the results report of both routes at the time of their conclusions, such as: a) programmed budget, b) executed budget, c) programmed loans, d) executed loans, e) MSMEs scheduled to be formalized, f) MSMEs formalized and a summary of the inventory, according to the route, stating the strength, weaknesses opportunities and threats of MSMEs, such as sector that contributes the most energy to the reactivation of the national economy in the Dominican Republic.