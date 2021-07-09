MSI updates the Alpha 15 and 17 with AMD, and presents the new Delta 15

Following the Bravo family update, MSI has announced the update of two of its Alpha family gaming laptops, as well as the launch of the new Delta 15 line, with alternatives based entirely on AMD hardware, equipping the new Ryzen Mobile 5000 H series processors and the Radeon RX 6000M series mobile graphics.

All three models will be equipped with premium screens with a high refresh rate of up to 240Hz, supported by proprietary AMD technologies such as Radeon Anti-lag, which significantly reduces input-to-screen response times and offers a competitive edge in the game, and Radeon Image Sharpening, which restores clarity to in-game images that may have been softened by other effects.

In fact, they will all form part of the AMD Advantage Edition family, guaranteeing not only the maximum performance of the latest AMD hardware. A performance that will be supported and enhanced thanks to the use of the exclusive AMD SmartShift and AMD Smart Access Memory technologies, which provide the next level of speed and responsiveness.







Beginning with the MSI Alpha 15 and Alpha 17, we find a renewal not only of components, but also with the presentation of a completely new chassis design, with a 5mm thin bezel display, separate numeric keypad, RGB backlit keyboard, and more intuitive hotkeys.

So these notebooks will come equipped with the latest Radeon RX6000M series mobile graphics, 1.5 times faster performance compared to previous generation AMD graphics, performing optimally in 1080p games under maximum settings.







However, for his part the new MSI Delta 15 It is presented under a different design with a more modern and minimalist style, elegant charcoal gray aluminum texture and sandblasted. In addition, it is presented as one of the thinnest and lightest AMD gaming notebooks on the market, with only 19 mm thick and 1.9 kg in weight, maintaining a battery with up to 12 hours of autonomy, providing tangible advantages for productivity and entertainment while roaming.

Another of the changes that this computer will present is its commitment to establish itself in an even higher range range, equipping the latest Radeon RX 6700M mobile graphics, reaching ultra high frame rates.