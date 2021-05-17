MSI Updates Its Gaming Laptops: Work and Play Together

The MSI firm has confirmed an important renewal of its extensive catalog of gaming laptops and has focused, once again, on betting on diversification to optimally meet the needs of any user without giving up, for this reason, the most advanced components on the market to offer maximum performance.

We start with the MSI GP76 / 66 Leopard, a family of high-performance gaming laptops that are designed so that any user can unify work and leisure on a single computer. Surprised? Well, calm down, this has a very simple explanation, and that is that this new generation of gaming laptops has the new Intel Core 11 processors (Tiger Lake-H), and mount the new graphics cards NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile, which means that they offer a high level of performance when working with any application, and that they enjoy all the benefits offered by the NVIDIA Studio platform, designed for professionals who are mainly dedicated to design, editing, rendering and authoring. of contents.

The MSI GP76 / 66 Leopard gaming notebook series also maintains a very solid price-performance value, and is complemented by the MSI GS76 / 66 Stealth family, which adopts a lighter and more compact format, which improves mobility and autonomy while also maintaining a high level of performance. The MSI GP76 / 66 Raider raise the bar by offering the highest possible performance on a laptop weighing less than three kilograms.

We jump now to the series MSI Pulse GL76 / 66, which comes with a careful design to the millimeter and a truly unique aesthetic that will add a touch of class to any desk. Finally, we have the series MSI Katana GF 76/66, which is also committed to maintaining a contained format and weight, which improves its mobility and the user experience when we have to move with the equipment with a certain frequency, but without sacrificing outstanding performance.

Gaming laptops for every type of user: A series for every profile

MSI GP76 / 66 Leopard notebooks are primarily aimed at those users who prioritize performance and gaming aesthetics above other aspects, such as mobility. These teams stand out for having:

Intel Core i7 11 series processors with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. NVIDIA RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards (up to RTX 3070 Mobile). PCIE Gen4 SSD storage. Screen with resolution FHD and 240 Hz or QHD and 165 Hz. Integrated Wi-Fi 6E. Up to 64GB of DDR4. The 17.3-inch model weighs 2.9 kilograms, and the 15.6-inch model weighs 2.38 kilograms.

The MSI GP76 / 66 Raider series of gaming laptops are also available in 17.3 and 15.6-inch format and maintain the base of the previous ones at the hardware level, but can be configured with panels up to 4K with 120Hz refresh rate and can mount up to one RTX 3080 Mobile with 16 GB of graphic memory. They weigh, respectively, 2.9 kilograms and 2.38 kilograms. If your priority is to play to the fullest, do not hesitate, this is your best option.

We now go with the MSI GS76 / 66 Stealth, a family that, as we anticipated, maintains a tighter format and weight. The 17.3-inch model has a weight of 2.45 kilograms, while the 15.6-inch barely reaches the 2.1 kilograms. However, both can mount a screen with 4K resolution, come configured with RTX 3060 Mobile, RTX 3070 Mobile and RTX 3080 Mobile graphics cards and maintain the SteelSeries gaming keyboard, which is also present in the other models. Perfect for those who want it all.

The MSI Pulse GL76 / 66 are also available in two base versions, one of 17.3 inches and a weight of 2.3 kilograms, and another of 15.6 inches and a weight of 2.1 kilograms. Both use Intel Core 11 processors, can be configured with graphics cards RTX 3050 Mobile, RTX 3050 Ti Mobile and RTX 3060 Mobile, and they offer the possibility to choose between FHD resolution and 144 Hz or QHD and 165 HZ. A very balanced option, and very interesting.

Finally we have the range MSI Katana GF 76/66. As in the previous case, it is available in two versions of 15.6 and 17.3 inches with a weight, respectively, of 2.1 and 2.3 kilograms. They also mount the new Intel Core 11 processors, come with an IPS-type screen with FHD resolution and 144 Hz, and can be configured with a GTX 1650 Mobile, RTX 3050 Mobile, RTX 3050 Ti Mobile or an RTX 3060 Mobile. They are perfect for combine work and leisure without sacrificing the value offered by a very light and easy-to-transport device.