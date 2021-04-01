MSI Summit E13 Flip, new premium convertible

MSI Summit E13 Flip is the new premium convertible from the Taiwanese manufacturer and hits the market as a sample of a next-generation model, updated inside and outside with 11th generation Intel Core processors.

MSI Summit E13 Flip is a slim and light convertible with aluminum chassis and Intel EVO certified. Mount a multi-touch IPS screen of 13.4 inch, with native resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, aspect ratio 16:10 and support for stylus pens.

Like other convertibles, its 360-degree hinge system allows you to place the screen on top of the keyboard and favor various types of use, ultraportable, tablet or ‘tent’ mode for presentations.

Upgraded to the latest generation of Intel laptop processors, mount a CPU Core i7-1185G7 manufactured in 10nm processes, with four cores and eight threads of native processing and next generation Iris Xe graphics. It offers two versions with 16 or 32 Gbytes of LPDDR4x-4267 RAM and PCIe NVME solid state drives with 512 GB or 1 Tbyte of storage capacity.

Its connectivity meets what is expected in a premium device, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, a backlit keyboard, a hidden microSD card reader, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a webcam with a privacy shutter and infrared support for Windows Hello facial recognition.

It has 2W stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. It mounts a 70 Wh battery that, according to the company, will offer up to 20 hours of autonomy. MSI Summit E13 Flip pre-installs Windows 10 and is sold in black or white color options. Now available in some regions from $ 1,599.

On this same basis, MSI is also marketing the Summit E16 Flip. A model that increases the screen to 16 inches, the resolution to QHD + and adds optional support for dedicated NVIDIA graphics.

.

They aren’t cheap, but the truth is that these premium convertibles look great, updated with the latest technologies available.