MSI Optix MAG301RF, a monitor to play on PCs and consoles

MSI Optix MAG301RF is a new monitor that aims to meet both the needs of gamers on PC and consoles. In both cases at a very good level.

The monitor has a size of 30 inch diagonal and a native WFHD resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels for a 21: 9 widescreen format that continues to gain ground in computer display screens due to its advantages in the use of space and is increasingly better supported by all the major games.

Compared to the VA technology used mostly in gaming monitors, MSI opts for a IPS panel which with the surname ‘Rapid’ reads “to eliminate image distortion and provide minimal color changes when viewed from different angles, giving you the best viewing experiences”, while the curved panel with a radio 1000R It is considered the most suitable for the human eye to notice the feeling of immersion without fatigue in prolonged use.

MSI Optix MAG301RF supports NVIDIA’s G-Sync image sync feature and promises a response time of up to 200 Hz, which together with a response time of 1 millisecond GTG should allow PC gaming at a very good level. The Taiwanese firm also includes a ‘console mode’ with different optimizations and a response time of 120 Hz. Support for HDMI-CEC should make it easy to turn the monitor and a console on and off simultaneously.

The screen supports high dynamic range HDR although its brightness level has not been specified. It also includes features such as the ‘Gaming OSD’ that allows you to control the screen from a software window and use in-game hotkeys to adjust settings. A ‘Night Vision’ mode amplifies details in the dark area of ​​the screen when gaming at night or in low light, rather than using full lighting to prevent some areas from being overexposed.

The monitor has an ergonomic base that allows height, tilt and swivel adjustments, while in the connectivity section we see 1 Display Port, 2 HDMI and 1 USB Type C ports that works with the Display Port Alternate mode. It also offers a USB port hub (2 Type A and 1 Type B) for connecting peripherals or mobile devices. It is expected to be available by the end of the month with a suggested price of $ 399.