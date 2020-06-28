MSI Optix MAG273R is a new gaming monitor from the Taiwanese firm. It is specifically intended for the eplaying games on pc, including esports.

The monitor mounts a 27 inch IPS panel diagonal that seeks to combine good gaming performance, but also reasonable image quality and good viewing angles, sections that do not usually shine on gaming-specific monitors.

“We are delighted to offer gamers an IPS panel that combines a wide viewing angle with minimal color changes for the best viewing experience. With this monitor, gamers of all levels can now enjoy FHD resolution without image distortion and more realistic graphics, all in a frameless design with narrow bezels, “they say from MSI.

Offers FHD resolution for 1920 x 1080 pixels, supports HDR, supports AMD FreeSync sync technology, offers refresh rate of 144 Hz and its response time is 1 millisecond.

MSI Optix MAG273R has a base that allows ergonomic height and tilt adjustments. Includes HDMI 2.0b ports, Display Port 1.2a, a USB port hub and headphone output, plus custom lighting.

Specifications MSI Optix MAG273R

Screen: 27-inch IPS Anti-Glare Panel Resolution: Full HD, 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and 16: 9 aspect ratio Refresh rate: Up to 144 Hz Response time: 1 ms Typical contrast: 1,000: 1 Viewing angles: 178º / 178º Height and tilt adjustments Support for 98% of DCI-P3 and 139% of sRGB AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR, Gaming OSD Ports HDMI 2.0b, Display Port 1.2a and USB

The sale price set for this monitor is $ 259. Enough content for what gaming monitors usually cost