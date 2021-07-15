MSI Optix G273QPF bets on “Rapid IPS” technology

MSI Optix G273QPF is a new monitor from the Taiwanese firm that bets on a type of “Rapid IPS” panel that promises to add the advantages in color, contrast or viewing angles of IPS, and those necessary for performance in other video games. panels like VA.

MSI Optix G273QPF offers a diagonal of 27 inches diagonal with native resolution 2560 x 1440 pixel WQHD. It offers good color coverage (99% coverage rate for sRGB and 93% for DCI-P3). The maximum brightness is 300 cd / m² and the maximum contrast ratio is 1000: 1.

Based on its positioning as a gaming monitor, it offers a response time of 1 millisecond and a variable refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. It has support for AMD’s FreeSync image synchronization technology and is compatible with the solution from another major vendor, NVIDIA’s G-Sync.

It has two HDMI 2.0b video inputs, a DisplayPort 1.2 and audio output. Its ergonomic base allows different adjustments such as height, inclination or rotation, and has extra functionalities such as the Gaming OSD APP 2.0 software, which allows you to control all the configuration settings of the screen through an application on the PC. MSI Optix G273QPF will be available for purchase from July 22 for a price of 399 euros / dollars.

MSI is betting in recent times on this technology that calls “Rapid IPS” and it promises to eliminate image distortion and provides minimal color changes when viewed from different angles. Regarding the response time, this type of panel allows it to be reduced to 1 ms Gray-to-Gray (recommended for playing video games) thanks to the fact that liquid crystal molecules are capable of rotating with a speed up to 4 times faster than standard IPS panels.

Regarding the refresh rate, 165 Hz is not bad for a monitor with 2K resolution, although the VA / TN panels are still the ones that offer the best results in this field, exclusively evaluating their ability to move images in games.