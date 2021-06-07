MSI MPG Gaming Maverik, a high-end desktop ready to play

Just finished its announcements at Computex 2021, MSI continues to surprise us with the presentation of the new MPG Gaming Maverik, a high-end desktop already equipped with the latest high-end components, with an 11th generation Intel processor, a custom motherboard, and a unique liquid cooling system.

The design of the MPG Gaming Maverik has been refined inside and out, with the use of one MPG Velox 100P Airflow SP box, featuring a front grille design, a tempered glass side panel, and a vibrant color scheme unified across virtually its entire surface and interior, creating unique lighting effects that will make any setup stand out.

Although undoubtedly the greatest attraction of this gaming PC is inside, with an Intel Core i7-11700K processor 8-core with 16 threads, offering a base frequency of 3.60 GHz and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes, reaching 4.80 GHz thanks to Core Boost technology exclusive to MSI.

Although unfortunately we do not know their capacity, assuming values ​​of up to 32 GB, in this case the memories included will be the Trident Z Maverik, a co-brand of MSI and the world’s leading memory manufacturer G.SKILL, compatible with Intel XMP frequency up to 3600 MHz.

On the other hand, another of the MPG Gaming Maverik novelties comes from the nomenclature itself included, with the presence an MPG Z590 Gaming Edge WIFI SP motherboard from MSI, accompanied by the MPG Coreliquid K360 SP liquid cooling system to provide maximum performance and gaming experience for the most demanding users.

It is surprising, however, that this computer chooses to use the processor’s own integrated GPU instead of a dedicated graphics card, thus avoiding the current situation of scarcity and overpricing, and giving users greater freedom of choice.

And it is that although the MPG Gaming Maverik has a preconfigured motherboard, CPU, memory and liquid cooler, it still has great expandability and customization, featuring a tool-free, easy-access box design such as a hinged swing door and magnetic dust filter.

Availability and price

At the moment no price has been released, although MSI has already anticipated that the MPG Gaming Maverik will be available imminently during this same month of June, advancing a limited number of units available.