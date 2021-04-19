MSI Modern is renewed with the all-in-one PCs AM241 and AM271

After the recent update of its desktop, gaming, and even its line of convertible notebooks, MSI continues its leap to the next generation of 11th generation Intel Core processors, this time with the announcement of the new addition of its series MSI Modern AM241 and AM271, with six new all-in-one models.

specs MSI Modern AM241 and AM271

MSI Modern AM241 and AM241T

MSI Modern AM241P and AM241TP

MSI Modern AM271

MSI Modern AM271P

Processor

Up to Intel Core i7 1165G7 Up to Intel Core i7 1165G7 Up to Intel Core i7 1165G7 Up to Intel Core i7 1165G7

GPU

Intel UHD Graphics (Pentium and Core i3) Intel Iris Xe (Core i5 onwards) Intel UHD Graphics (Pentium and Core i3) Intel Iris Xe (Core i5 onwards) Intel UHD Graphics (Pentium and Core i3) Intel Iris Xe (Core i5 onwards) Intel UHD Graphics (Pentium and Core i3) Intel Iris Xe (Core i5 onwards)

Memory

2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots up to 64 GB 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots up to 64 GB 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots up to 64 GB 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots up to 64 GB

Storage

1x SATA III 2.5 ″ and 1x M.2 NVMe SSD (unspecified capacity) 1x SATA III 2.5 ″ and 1x M.2 NVMe SSD (unspecified capacity) 1x SATA III 2.5 ″ and 1x M. 2 NVMe (unspecified capacity) 1x SATA III 2.5 ″ and 1x M.2 NVMe SSD (unspecified capacity)

Screen

23.8-inch IPS LED panel 23.8-inch IPS LED touch panel (AM241T) 23.8-inch IPS LED panel 23.8-inch IPS LED touch panel (AM241TP) 23.8-inch IPS LED panel IPS panel 23.8 inch LED

Resolution

FHD (1920 × 1080) with Anti-Flicker FHD (1920 × 1080) with Anti-Flicker FHD (1920 × 1080) with Anti-Flicker FHD (1920 × 1080) with Anti-Flicker

Response time

Not specified Not specified Not specified Not specified

Update frequency

Not specified Not specified Not specified Not specified

Audio

2x Speakers 2.5W, 3.5mm jack output (audio-mic) 2x 2.5W Speakers, 3.5mm jack output (audio-mic) 2x 2.5W Speakers, 3.5mm jack output (audio-mic) 2x Speakers 2.5W, 3.5mm jack output (audio-mic)

Connectivity

1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x DVI 1, 2x USB-C 3.2, 2x USB-A 3.2, 3x USB-A 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet, WiFi 6 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x DVI 1, 2x USB-C 3.2 , 2x USB-A 3.2, 3x USB-A 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet, WiFi 6 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x DVI 1, 2x USB-C 3.2, 2x USB-A 3.2, 3x USB-A 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1 , Ethernet, WiFi 6 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x DVI 1, 2x USB-C 3.2, 2x USB-A 3.2, 3x USB-A 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet, WiFi 6

Dimensions

541.40 x 175.09 x 406.86 mm 541.40 x 194.68 x 5346.92 mm 611.75 x 169.96 x 436.06 mm 611.75 x 169.96 x 533.52 mm

Weight

7.35 kg 8.45 kg 8.60 kg 10.0 kg







Without being pigeonholed in any specific orientation, although inclined more towards office use, the MSI Modern are presented as an elegant way to design our personal home desk, our home office, or even our main workstation, with pleasant aesthetics and the most complete functionality that will more than cover our needs for any type of use.

As a point of note, it is still curious that in the information provided by the company itself, both MSI Modern AM241 and AM271 models share the same 24-inch panel, hoping that, given their nomenclature, these seconds will equip a larger screen that reaches 27 inches. Although it could well be a small typo.

In addition, both model families come with the MSI Anti-Flicker technology, which eliminates flickering and effectively reduces eye fatigue caused by long time of use while improving your productivity; and a Less Blue Light mode, which as its name suggests, filters your visual exposure to blue light during everyday use and gives you the most comfortable viewing experiences.

And it is that the great novelty of these all in one is its update to the latest generation of Intel notebook processors, mounting all of them CPU options up to the latest Core i7-1165G7 manufactured in 10nm processes, with four cores and eight native processing threads, graphic options up to the next generation Iris Xe, and versions that will reach up to 32 GB of RAM (expandable up to 64 GB).

Unfortunately, at the moment it has not been shared no information about its possible price or release dateThe company is expected to share new details soon.