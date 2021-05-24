MSI gaming laptops on sale for the Hot Sale

Although many users need a laptop to work from anywhere, the exponential growth of platforms such as Twitch has made computers capable of meeting needs related to games and audiovisual content.

Therefore, the demand for specialized gaming laptops has grown so much, so if you were still looking for one for yourself, here are several MSI proposals with an excellent price.

They are special offers for Hot Sale, so don’t think too much because they have a limited time.

MSI GF63 Thin on sale

MSI GF63

The laptop in question is the MSI GF63 Thin, a team with excellent features that attracts attention for having fairly measured measurements in terms of thickness. And, as you surely know, the equipment dedicated to the gaming sector usually has a fairly accentuated thickness forced by the cooling systems required by the graphics that are hidden inside.

These measurements are achieved in part by using the GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q and an internal design that is capable of maintaining stable temperatures even at maximum workload.

With a brushed aluminum finish, the aesthetic appearance of this model maintains a serious and elegant style away from the strident designs of the gaming notebooks on the market. Of course, there will be some LED decoration, with the brand’s logo and the backlight keyboard, so that touch of gamer will not be completely lost, calm down.

Lightweight and portable

MSI GF63

With a weight of 1.86 kg Y 21.7 millimeters thick, the MSI GF63 Thin is an ideal proposal for those who want something that is easy to transport, always bearing in mind that their 15.6 inch they maintain mandatory dimensions that cannot be further reduced.

With a battery life of up to 7 hours, it will behave quite well when it is far from the socket, so in general you are going to have a complete laptop in every way.

The offers that you should not miss

After knowing the base of the equipment, it is necessary to discover which models are the ones that are offered, since, depending on the final configuration, we will be able to choose a special model or another. These are the versions that you can choose:

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCSR-457MX: It is the most basic version of those offered, since it has a Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

Buy it for $ 22,000 pesos in Amazon.com

Buy it for $ 24,587 pesos in Amazon.com

Buy it for $ 24,587 pesos in Amazon.com

Buy it for $ 24,339 pesos in Amazon.com

