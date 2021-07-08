MSI Bravo 15 is renewed with AMD CPU and GPU

MSI Bravo 15 is one of the various gaming laptop models of the Taiwanese manufacturer and stands out for a hardware base that has as protagonist to AMD since it uses both its processors and its graphics chips.

This series succeeded the previous ‘Alpha’ which also used AMD hardware. The company took advantage of the launch to offer a new appearance in its two versions with 15 and 17 inches, substantially slim down both the thickness and the weight, trim the screen bezels and incorporate the well-known Cooler Boost 5 cooling system, which the firm uses. to maximize airflow and keep temperatures under control.

MSI Bravo 15

MSI has renewed this model keeping the screen size at 15.6 inches, but improving the panel to an IPS with FHD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

Its hardware base has been renewed with processors Ryzen 5000 High Performance ‘H’ Series, a modern development manufactured in 7 nanometer processes and that according to AMD offers a significant improvement of more than 15% compared to the previous generation.

Also new the graphic section with the dedicated Radeon RX 5500M, while the capacity of DDR4 memory increases to 64 Gbytes and for internal storage we have an M.2 PCIe SSD that has been standardized in all types of laptops.

His connectivity It has also been updated with an Intel module that offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 Type C and Type A ports, HDMI output, HD webcam, and 2-watt stereo speakers. It mounts a 3-cell battery and its keyboard has a backlight.

The laptop debuts an exclusive design of thermal technology Cooler Boost 5 with 2 fans and 6 heat pipes to keep temperatures under control, while the MSI Center software control center, allows users to customize their personal application list, avoiding unnecessary software and system workload.

MSI Bravo 15 pre-installs Windows 10 Home and should be available immediately on the international channel. No price has been provided. The original 2020 model was marketed with a base price of $ 929. If you are looking for a gaming laptop with CPU and GPU from AMD, this is a model to value.