MSI at Computex 2021: Technology and Design

We continue to cover the great Asian fair and today we review the MSI news at Computex 2021. Presented at an online event under the slogan “Technology meets design”, We have been able to see well-known products and other completely new ones among the enormous catalog of this company, a good number of laptops, desktops, monitors, graphics cards, motherboards or accessories. We summarize the most interesting for you.

MSI Gaming Laptops

MSI is the second global seller of gaming laptops (only surpassed by ASUS) and it is not surprising because it has a spectacular catalog that it now reinforces with series GE76 / 66 Raider, GS76 / 66 Stealth and GP76 / 66 Leopard, well updated with 11th generation Core ‘Tiger Lake-H’ processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

They feature the high-speed PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E combo to improve data transfer speeds and wireless experience, while the exclusive “Discrete Graphics” mode optimizes performance and offers the ability to overclock and adjust VRAM memory via MSI Center control center. The display options reach the maximum available in laptop screens, with a choice of panels with FHD resolution and 360Hz refresh rate, or 2K resolution with 240Hz rate.

The GE76 and GE66 Raider series maintain front lighting with the Mystic Light system and benefit from RTX 3080 graphics with full TGP up to 165 watts. The aim of the Pulse GL76 / 66 and Katana GF76 / 66 series is to offer extremely powerful hardware in a compact and discreet chassis, with graphics options like the RTX 3060 and a redesigned cooling system to improve the dissipation of hot airflow.

MSI Creator laptops

The company has long expanded its notebook offering to the creator segment with a group of notebooks that – of course – also offer high performance for gaming. Under this offer highlights the new Creator Z16 with 16-inch screen, 16:10 aspect ratio with thin bezels inspired by the golden ratio for wider viewing angles and better productivity.

Its CNC-milled aluminum chassis is manufactured in a stylish ‘lunar gray’ color, while the interior features the latest in Intel Tiger Lake-H CPUs and dedicated graphics cards from the NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile series. The display is a True Pixel with up to QHD + resolution and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, supporting the needs of designers and content creators. Other featured versions are the Creator M16 and Creator 17, with a 16:10 screen and QHD + and 4K Mini LED resolutions respectively.

Gaming monitors

More news from MSI at Computex 2021 has arrived from its gaming monitor catalog, one of the most advanced on the market. One of them is the Optix MEG381CQR Plus, equipped with a curved IPS 2300R panel and MSI’s exclusive Steelseries GameSense feature. The Optix MEG381CQR Plus is also MSI’s first G-Sync Ultimate monitor. By optimizing the chip and tuning the hardware, the G-Sync Ultimate function provides gamers with perfect viewing without tearing.

The HMI operating interface, first developed by MSI, helps users to choose settings more conveniently and intuitively with the cooperation of the Gaming Dial and a second monitor. Users simply need to turn the button at the bottom left to change modes. In addition, MSI will launch its new series of flat panel gaming monitors, including the Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD, and Optix MPG321QRF-QD, with Gaming Intelligence and Sound Tune functions and the latest HDMI 2.1 transmission interface, supporting a 4K 144Hz display.

Table tops

Although they are sold considerably less than laptops, a desktop computer could not be missing in a presentation like this. For those interested, MSI offers the MAG Infinite S3, which features a front panel with an asymmetrical Mystic Light design. Its front panel vents and thermal design dissipate heat in the most efficient way, giving way to performance and long-term stability. The MAG Infinite S3 mounts a premium proprietary motherboard and is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

Another of MSI’s solutions is what it calls’PC Maverick‘, a new pre-assembled pack that offers a premium experience for MSI fans. It is composed of the Core i7-11700K CPU, the MPG CORELIQUID K360 SP, the MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI SP, the MPG VELOX 100P AIRFLOW SP and the Trident Z Maverik memory. The lighting effects are perfectly synchronized with exclusive patterns.

Finally, highlight the Creator P50, an ideal desktop for creators, thanks to its slim design for work or study spaces and featuring the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA. Together with him, NVIDIA proposes to work with the Summit MS321UP monitor with native 4K resolution. It can be ergonomically adjusted to the most comfortable viewing position and to meet business needs it supports the KVM function that allows you to switch between two computers with a keyboard and mouse to control multiple devices.

Components and peripherals

Another prominent part of the MSI catalog are its components, especially dedicated graphics cards and motherboards of whatever level a consumer is looking for. To celebrate the development of its products, MSI has introduced the graphics card SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition built on the NVIDIA RTX 30 chip. On the back plate are engraved the sketches of past generations that have made our company evolve. This anniversary edition is built on the basis of the SUPRIM series and retains the same key features and premium aesthetics, and the TRI FROZR 2S thermal design.

Another novel component is the series SSD SPATIUM with which MSI also enters the storage space. The fastest model, the M480, achieves transfer speeds of up to 7000MB / s thanks to the use of the PCIe 4.0 interface. It has its own heatsink that reduces temperature spikes by up to 20 degrees Celsius.

Finally, mention the peripheral CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS, MSI’s first lightweight wireless mouse, dedicated to FPS gamers. It features the latest 2.4G radio technology to reduce latency to just 1ms and is equipped with a soft and durable rubber that has a diamond texture to maintain a firm grip, for a weight of 74 grams.

MSI’s presentation at Computex 2021 is very complete, which includes other novelties that we will be presenting to you, such as dedicated graphics cards based on the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti.