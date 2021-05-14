MSI announces the launch of two Nvidia graphics cards to mine Ethereum

At a time when the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ether (ETH), is hitting new all-time highs, MSI has made a smart move. This chipmaker announced the launch of two Nvidia graphics cards (GPU) specially designed to improve mining on Ethereum. Here are the details.

What are the features of these new MSI graphics cards?

The news is that MSI released two graphics cards intended for ETH mining. These are the CMP 30HX Miner and the 30HX Miner XS GPUs, both with 26 MH / s processing power. MSI’s two GPUs are based on the NVIDIA Turing TU116-100 card, which includes 1,408 cores. The base frequency of the GPU is 1,530 MHz, while in Boost mode it can reach 1,785 MHz.



According to MSI, one of the best features of these new graphics cards for Ethereum mining is the aluminum heat sink. According to the company, it maximizes the direct contact area with the GPU and memory to transfer heat efficiently. Improves heat dissipation by guiding airflow to the PCB through the heat sink sections. Source: MSI

The intention behind the launch of this line of graphics cards is to reduce the shortage of graphics cards in the entry-level performance segment, below the higher-end GeForce cards. In that regard, the MSI CMP 30HX Miner XS is akin to the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS and comes with a single slot I / O board. It also features a dual-slot design and dual-fan cooling system.

Additionally, the MSI CMP 30HX Miner features a different design and you get a larger cooler that features a Torx 3.0 fan and dual heat pipes that make direct contact with the GPU. Both cards are powered by a single 8-pin power connector. Perhaps this will make mining on Ethereum a simpler task.

Advantages over the rest

We know these features are attractive to those who specialize in Ethereum mining, but it should be noted that these MSI-designed graphics cards are designed to improve mining performance. Considering that they are designed specifically for mining tasks, these two new cards released by MSI do not come with external video interfaces, as happened with the CMP 30HX models presented by Palit, Gigabyte and ASUS.

As early as February 2020, Nvidia had had a similar move. At that time it launched four lines of exclusive graphics cards to mine cryptocurrencies. Among these is the CMP 30HX used by MSI to launch the new graphics cards. These lines are Nvidia CMP 30HX, 40HX, 50HX and 90HX. The latter, the top of the range, has a processing power of 86 MH / s.

