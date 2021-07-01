MSI Announces New Artymis Curved Gaming Monitors

Completing the family presented with the Artymis 343CQR, MSI today unveiled two new additions to its range of curved gaming monitors with the Artymis 323CQR and 273CQR, equipped with the popular 1000R curved display panels, currently the most comfortable and suitable curvature for the human eye, reducing eye fatigue caused by prolonged use of the screen, and improving the feeling of coverage and immersion.

MSI Artymis Specifications

MSI Artymis 273CQR

MSI Artymis 323CQR

Screen

27-inch Anti-Glare 1000R Curved VA Panel 31.5-inch Anti-Glare 1000R Curved VA Panel

Resolution

WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) with 16: 9 aspect ratio WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) with 16: 9 aspect ratio

Update frequency

165 Hz 165 Hz

Refresh rate

1 millisecond (GtG) 1 millisecond (GtG)

Typical contrast

Unspecified Unspecified

Brightness

Not specified Not specified

Color gamut

DCI-P3 88.7% and sRGB 111.5% DCI-P3 89.8% and sRGB 113%

Technologies

HDR 400, Gaming OSD HDR 400, Gaming OSD

Viewing angles

178º / 178º 178º / 178º

Connectivity

·1x DisplayPort 1.2

·2x HDMI 2.0b

·1x USB-C (DP alt.)

·1x USB-B 2.0

·2x USB-A 2.0

·1x DisplayPort 1.2

·2x HDMI 2.0b

·1x USB-C (DP alt.)

·1x USB-B 2.0

·2x USB-A 2.0

Oriented mainly for the gamer public, both monitors will be equipped with a 165 Hz refresh rates and 1 millisecond response time, two essential features for those who play fast-moving games and require a quick reaction, standing out especially in the competitive environment and FPS.

In fact, directly related to the latter, we will find again proprietary technologies such as MSI OptixScope, a magnifying glass that will function as an eight-stage zoom to zoom in on the monitor while reducing the mouse DPI, creating a tangible advantage to sharpen our aim.

Although we will also have other improvements through the Gaming OSD application such as the Smart Brightness, which will automatically adjust the brightness to highlight the parts with the highest contrast; Sound tune, an integrated microphone capable of eliminating noise through AI calculations; or the way Night Vision AI, which is featured as the world’s first smart black tone tuner.

However, the MSI Artymis 323CQR and 273CQR will not only be focused on PC gamers, as both monitors will also feature MSI console mode, designed to automatically support 4K signals on QHD monitor and support HDR simultaneously, designed to get the most out of PS5 games, thus establishing itself as a really interesting option for those who share a monitor on their game stations.

Availability and price

At the moment it has not released no details on the price or release date of the MSI Artymis 323CQR and 273CQR, which are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, adding as always in advance a file with the product specifications on its website.