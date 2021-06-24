MSCI to remove Argentina from Emerging Markets index

NEW YORK, Jun 24 (.) – MSCI said on Thursday that it will reclassify the MSCI Argentina Index from Emerging Markets to Independent Markets during its revision of the index in November.

“The prolonged severity of capital controls without resolution is not in line with the market accessibility criteria of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index,” said Craig Feldman, global head of research for Index Management at MSCI.

“This has led to the reclassification of the MSCI Argentina index from Emerging Markets to Independent Markets,” he added.

(Report by Rodrigo Campos, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)