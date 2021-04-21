MSCI commits to achieving zero emissions by 2040

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services to the global investment community, announces its commitment to phase out net issues by 2040.

To achieve this goal across its global operations, MSCI’s priorities will be:

Emissions reduction: accelerate carbon reduction initiatives by focusing on the most tangible and controllable emissions, such as electricity consumption, business travel and employee commuting; favor green certified buildings for MSCI offices, promote a flexible work environment for employees, encourage virtual meetings and low-carbon options for business travel.

Commitment to suppliers: resolve the issue of emissions in MSCI’s supply chain and prioritize engagement with major suppliers to achieve a shared goal of zero emissions.

MSCI had previously committed to reducing the company’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 emissions by 20% by 2035. With the commitment to transition to net zero emissions by 2040, MSCI will review and publish revised milestones using standardized metrics and initiatives, such as those developed by the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Furthermore, MSCI will complement its transition strategy as best practices and technological advances advance.

Henry Fernández, President and CEO of MSCI, comments: “Companies have the basic responsibility to reduce their impact on the planet and to join the process of decarbonizing the economy. MSCI’s commitment reflects our obligation to be good stewards of the capital entrusted to us by shareholders in the long term.

“MSCI’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 will drive a transformation of our company, our culture and our actions for the benefit of all stakeholders. We are convinced that this action is necessary as we play our role in successfully liberating the world from the era of fossil fuels and activating a new world of sustainable growth.

