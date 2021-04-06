Ms. Marvel’s showrunner has assisted in Loki’s writing

There are some Marvel Studios products in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are closer together than simply being part of the same universe. Thus they have confirmed that “WandaVision”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” form the trilogy of the Multiverse. We also know that “Loki” will be about the multiverse a lot. However now we may establish a new link.

In a series of recent tweets, the showrunner of the series “Ms. Marvel “, another Marvel Studios product that will arrive in Disney + this 2021 has points to has worked on the series “Loki”. This does not necessarily imply a direct connection between the two series, and can only mean that he has supported the team after the God of Deception series, but has piqued the interest of fans.

It all started when the showrunner, Bisha K. Ali, responded to a tweet from “Loki” director Kate Herron, sharing her excitement for the series’ premiere on June 11. Then, Ali further indicated that he has been aware of the “Loki” series and perhaps had some involvement since his interview with Marvel in 2019, to later confirm that he interviewed the showrunner and the main writer of “Loki”, Michael Waldron, about the project:

Whenever I say Loki Time, I sing it to myself to the tune of ‘Closing Time’ by SemiSonic. I’ve been doing this in my head since I interviewed for my first Marvel job in March (!?) of 2019. Time… flies. Also one of the most beautiful interviews I have ever had. Michael Waldron and the team said they wanted to add a narrator who was also an A ++++ sci-fi nerd – I said hold up my Samarian Sunset. The draft of Kate Herron’s vision… it’s impressive. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

Recall that Waldron, showrunner of “Loki”, is the scriptwriter of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, hence also talking about the connection between film and series that at the time was officially confirmed by Marvel. As for the possible link between “Ms. Marvel “and” Loki “, it does not seem right now that there is anything that invites us to think about their connection except that in some way, the” Loki “series helps to establish the concept of the Inhumans, thus obviating what was seen in” Agents of SHIELD ”And in“ Inhumans ”.

