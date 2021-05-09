Ms. Marvel is receiving cultural advice to avoid conflicts with the representation of her characters

If something has identified Marvel throughout its career on the big screen, it is its openness to cultural and gender diversity, and it is not something that lies solely in the movies, in fact, it has a lot to do with the comics themselves. be that diverse. From the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% Rhodey’s character over time became important to the Avengers.

Also, a female character would be shown not as a lady in danger, but as a fight-ready woman like Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was, and throughout the MCU there were more important characters from different backgrounds. This is not something exclusive to Marvel movies that are part of the same Cinematic Universe, another great example was X-Men – 81%. But now it is the turn of his first leading character of Muslim origin.

Ms. Marvel will make her first appearance with her own solo series, starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. This original Disney Plus program will open the doors for the sequel to Captain Marvel – 60%, which will be called The marvels and Carol Danvers will have the support of Kamala and Monica Rambeau (WandaVision – 95%). For now, the study has shown main attention in the series of Ms. Marvel to make a dignified cultural representation.

According to what The Direct reports, the production of the new Marvel series has hired a cultural advisory service led by Marya bangee, who was awarded the position of Vice President of Public Engagement by Disney Studios. Also, Bangee has his own company called SILA Consulting which is exclusively dedicated to analyzing any type of audiovisual production to verify that the representations of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, mental health and disability are appropriate for the audience.

Now that the culture of cancellation has had a remarkable growth, it seems that Disney and Marvel prefer to avoid any type of problems, because, although it has had a good way in this regard and proof of this is the great success that Black Panther had – 90% showing both African American and African culture, also at some point had uncomfortable situations like with the premiere of Doctor Strange: Supreme Sorcerer – 89%.

In 2016, when the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch was released, the fact that the character of Ancestral was played by Tilda Swinton and not an Asian actor became a controversial issue. Although that bitter drink is in the past and is no longer talked about, it is clear that the producers want to avoid something similar. Surely now that Sam was given his place as Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% have also helped and Marvel took the recognition of several.

Finally, this year will be significant for the studio with respect to the same topic, now that they will finally be able to continue with the tradition of releasing films, and now also series, continuously, they will not only have on their list Ms. Marvel (which so far does not have a confirmed release date, but several images of the filming have already been leaked), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will also arrive, which opens on September 3 this year.