With the tapes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) pending to be released until 2020, it is normal that we are excited by new appearances of the heroes such is the case of the new trailer for ‘Marvel’s Avengers’.

This gives us an overview of the story of these new versions of the most powerful heroes on Earth and the adventure they will embark on.

The new story involves the Avengers team separating after an accident, and then reuniting five years later.

In the new ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ trailer, Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, will play an important role in bringing the team together again.

She will seek to convince Tony Stark to reunite the team.In the new trailer, it can be seen that the story of the video game begins on A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow and Thor are presenting a high-tech headquarters of Avengers in San Francisco, including the revelation of your own helicarrier powered by an experimental power source.

The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation, as is to be blamed for the tragedy, on the Avengers, for which the team dissolves.

Five years later, with all the banned superheroes and the world in danger, the only hope is to reunite the most powerful heroes on Earth.

The game will also allow players to customize the appearance and abilities of their characters., and you can participate in two different types of missions:

“Hero missions and Warzone missions. Hero missions are single player and part of the overall campaign. Warzone missions can be played solo or with a party of up to four players like any hero on your roster, allowing you to embody an Avenger, within a team of Avengers, “says the review of the game.

Ms. Marvel and Iron Man will be fundamental pieces of the story, the release date of ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ will be next May 15, 2020, for Play Station 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.