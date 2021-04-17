MS-13 gang members: with machete and bat they killed mother found rolling in car in New York



Forensic transportation in NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Nazareth Tamer Claure, the woman found dead in the trunk of a car rolling from Queens to Long Island (NY), was hit with a baseball bat before being hacked to death by two men, prosecutors said yesterday.

The body of Tamer Claure (31) was found early Wednesday morning wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of a car, days after receiving a protection order against her gang member boyfriend of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Anander Henríquez, authorities said.

Rigel Yohairo (20) hit Tamer Claure with a baseball bat, while Allan “Sergio” López (22) and José Sarmiento (21) attacked her with machetes until she died, Queens Assistant District Attorney Joseph Grasso said.

The three alleged MS-13 gang members were charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a human body and manipulation of evidence, after being detained inside the car. Judge Jerry Iannece ordered that the three be held without bond pending their next court date.

A fourth suspect, Rodolfo López (26), was accused of hiding a body and altering physical evidence. He was released pending trial, the Daily News reported.

Henríquez (28) was not at the scene, but he was also arrested Thursday on charges of strangling Tamer Claure during a confrontation on April 9, days before his death. Allan López and Henríquez are members of the MS-13, police sources said.

The victim had already received in November a protection order against Henríquez. ANDhe city medical examiner has not announced the cause or the exact time of death.

A spokeswoman for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-NY) confirmed Wednesday that the arrests were “the result of a long-term investigation into certain acts of violence in the Queens area.”