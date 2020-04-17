Atlético-MG and its partner, the construction company MRV, in the word of its president, Rubens Menin, informed that the beginning of the works of Arena MRV, future stadium of Galo, should start next week.

Machines and workers have already started planting palm trees in the place where the athletic stadium will be built- (Reproduction Twitter Arena MRV)

-It will give order to start on Monday for construction to begin. Everything is quiet, organized. After the start order, it takes about three or four days to start – Menin said in an interview with Rádio da Massa.

The MRV Arena profile on Twitter posted the movements on the ground where the stadium will be built. In the images, there were machines working on the palm plantation, which is part of the environmental preservation project.

At the end of the planting, the workers will start the earthmoving Rubens Menin played with the situation, celebrating the moment.

-If there is no football, at least there is the beginning of the arena, right ?! – he said.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of work, which was scheduled for February. However, with the word of the president of the construction company that will help the club to build its arena, the athletic dream.

The total budget of Arena MRV, which is expected to be delivered in 2022, was initially estimated at R $ 410 million, but should undergo readjustments due to delays and new expenses. The club managed to raise this amount by selling half of its stake in Diamond Mall for R $ 250 million, R $ 160 million through naming rights, with R $ 60 million already guaranteed by MRV Engenharia, and sale of captive chairs, R $ 100 million, with 60% of the sale already guaranteed by Banco BMG.

