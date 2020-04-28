A strong brand in Brazilian football, construction company MRV, a leader in housing solutions, announced on Tuesday the #ElasTransformam campaign, which consists of a sponsorship program for 12 female athletes for 24 months, focusing on the Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to 2021. The chosen ones will receive support and athlete scholarship from the company before, during and after the event.

Gymnast Flávia Saraiva, already qualified for the Tokyo Games, is one of the winners (Photo: Disclosure)

Half of the athletes have already been selected and invited by the company and the captain of the campaign, the Olympic champion in high jump Maurren Maggi. The other six places are open for registration on the MRV website until May 22. Among the objectives of the program, the company seeks to highlight the strength of women in the struggle of their daily lives and in the search for their dreams.

The athletes already selected are: Ana Sátila (Canoagem Velocity); Flavia Saraiva (Artistic Gymnastics); Silvana Lima (Surf); Rayssa Leal (Skate Street); Lorrane Ferreira (Swimming) and Bruna Takahashi (Table Tennis).

The decision is made in sports, at a time of deep cuts in investments, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To participate, athletes must register on the website elastransformam.mrv.com.br and send a video of, at most, one minute telling about the reason why they should be chosen, as well as their trajectory in the sport. Two great experts on the subject will be the judges: Marcelo Vido and Mariana Brochado.

– MRV is one of the private companies that invest the most in Brazilian sport and even in challenging times like the one we are experiencing when facing a global pandemic, we continue to recognize the importance of these investments. MRV’s objective has always been to help transform dreams into reality. By betting on women’s sports and sponsoring athletes, we are fulfilling our purpose and offering the opportunity for these athletes to be closer to their dreams, “says Resende.” Women have a transforming power in society that needs to be exalted. And sport cannot be left out. We know the challenges they face to conquer their spaces and we want to be an important means of support for these athletes to fulfill their dreams and serve as inspiration for others – said Rodrigo Resende, Marketing and New Business director at MRV.

