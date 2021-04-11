Mrs. World Caroline Jurie Gives Up Crown Following Pageant Arrest

In a Facebook post, Pushpika claimed Caroline injured her as she removed the crown. In the same post, she clarified that she is not divorced, but is currently separated from her husband.

As a result of the onstage incident, Caroline, as well as model Chula Padmendra, were arrested on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause on April 8. Since then, they have both been released on bail.

An April 5 press release from Mrs. World Inc. stated that the organization requested Caroline issue an apology. The statement read, “We are deeply disturbed and sincerely regret the behavior of our current title holder, Mrs. Caroline Jurie, Mrs. World 2020, at the crowning. Her actions goes against the Mrs. Sri Lanka code of conduct and predetermined regulations she is obliged to follow during her reign. We will review the aforementioned incident and we’ll be taking steps as deemed appropriate based on the outcome of our assessment. “