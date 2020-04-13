Phyllis Schlafly died in 2016, at the age of 92 and a story for anyone who knew how to tell it. The wife of a wealthy lawyer with considerable political – and conservative – skills, she went through two frustrated candidacies, one for Congress and the other for the House of Representatives, before finding a cause worthy of her free time: stopping the boom in human rights women in the United States. From his Illinois saloon he led, and won, an open war against the ratification of the ERA (Equal Rights Amendement), the constitutional amendment that would guarantee gender equality in the world’s first economy. It was 1972 and that crusade faced several women at the head of the then incipient feminist Second Wave: Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, the first black congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, presidential adviser Jill Ruckelshaus and also congresswoman Bella Abzug. That is, some of the most visionary firms of the 20th century.

Screenwriter Dahvi Waller, from the Mad Men and Desperate Housewives quarry, is now reconstructing that pulse in Mrs America, the series produced by Hulu and released on HBO Spain on Wednesday and in which Cate Blanchett, in her first role on American television , embodies Schlafly. As the premise promises, it is a series about two worlds: Blanchett’s in the midwest, where everything is somewhat reminiscent of Norman Rockwell, and the more urban one of activists, where the camera shakes as in cinéma verité documentaries by DA Pennebaker. This is the end of the Manichaeism that could turn history into a parochial tale, a clash between venerated intellectuals and conservative outcasts that history has taken away from reason. Instead, Waller uses Schlafly not to show the ugly guts of anti-feminism, but to put pressure on the brilliant group of activists, and force them to argue, contradict and negotiate with each other.

Schlafly’s perspective is deceptively simple: the personal is not political. The State should not intervene in a woman’s decision if she wants to be a housewife and raise her family. Its rivals, as recorded in the history books, defend the opposite postulate. But for nine one-hour chapters (it’s a closed series) that idea grows, changes, divides its defenders and unites them again. The script does not offer answers, not even in those questions that the passage of time has resolved (and reopened). There are several scenes with discussions at the National Women’s Political Caucus, the organization that Steiner, Friedan, Chisholm and Abzug founded to encourage women’s political participation: they are fraught with tension because it is not known how each debate will end.

In one, Abzug (Margo Martindale) is reluctant to endorse Chisholm’s presidential bid (which he threatened to run for the Democratic party in 1972 with a fantastic catchphrase: Unbought and Unbossed, neither bought nor sent). He argues that the Caucus must be impartial, but there is a doubt in the air: is a black woman like Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) the candidate that feminism needs at the moment? “We can’t alienate our male allies,” he growls at the end, chewing on each letter. The series is a history lesson, but not on the facts, but on the doubts that preceded them.

The formidable threat of Schlafly – who more than the bad of the function is a fully developed character – portrays the protagonists. Each of them has a different boundary between activism and fanaticism, the necessary fooling around with the system and selling to the establishment. “We go around saying that marriage is a form of prostitution and that the spousal pension is war compensation. I wonder how it is that we have not already converted all the women in the country, ”Friedan (Tracey Ullman) sarcastically reproaches Steinem (Rose Byrne), spokesperson for the movement and a voice more radical than that of the author of The Feminine Mystique. “How much time do we have to give people to adapt to change?” Replies Steinem, determined to see abortion legalized in the United States, after having gone through a traumatic one in India (the personal is political as well). The audience for these women is divided into people who have not yet understood their message and people who have fully understood it and are impatient because they do not see enough progress. They continue arguing, resisting, advancing as they can. But they begin to think that at this rate they will not carry out the plan to have the first woman president in 1976.

