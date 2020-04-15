Mrs. América, the atrocious series that presents the struggle of women in the 70s | AP

The New American Drama TV Miniseries “Mrs. America“tells the story of the intellectuals who led the feminist Second Wave, available in the famous Hulu platform.

Mrs. America dramatizes the fight for the Amendment for Equal Rights between men and women in the country of the United States that was thanks to an opponent in front of a group of sympathizers.

The miniseries was created for a woman, Dahvi Waller, and it was mainly written and directed by women.

The incredible cast has the participation of the Australian actress Cate Blanchett and the American actress Margo Martindale.

Tell the story of how the constitutional amendment was blocked up at the same time as in the United States around 1970, when a wife needed her husband to obtain credit.

The amazing story is set in women of color who fought for their civil rights to make a “second wave”Of feminism of the 60 and 70, who were successors to the suffragette movement to tackle the obstacles they faced alone.

Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan are some of the motion luminaires within the series, and alongside them are African-American women like politics Shirley Chisholm and the activist Florynce “Flo” Kennedy.

There are many Shirleys in the world that we have never heard of, which is why it is so exciting to see a project like this one that not only tells the story of Shirley but that of several of those women whose names it could be said that most people do not know “Said Aduba.

It is worth mentioning that Chisholm was the first African-American congresswoman, the first female candidate of color from a large party to seek the presidency and the first female Democrat to run.

The first three episodes of the miniseries premiere on Wednesday April 15 on the platform of Hulu.

The next six can be seen week after week until May 27, with a cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, John Slattery, James Marsden and Jeanne Tripplehorn, among others.

Mrs. America ”highlights more than not women who have not been sufficiently recognized.

