Mrquez vs Cotto: Juan Manuel Mrquez and Miguel Cotto will fight in October

Juan Manuel Mrquez will return to boxing to face Miguel Cotto. AP

The plans for the Puerto Rican, Miguel Cotto, and the Mexican, Juan Manuel Mrquez, fight in an exhibition, they are closer to being a reality than ever.

So far, the only thing agreed is that they could fight in October. Originally, it was scheduled for June 12, but the excess of high-profile events in the spotlight during the month caused the fight to be postponed.

They could not carry it out in July because on the 9th, Zurdo Ramirez and Sullivan Barrera will meet; on the 17th, Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will face each other; on the 24th being the Tyson Fury against Deontay Wilder.

In addition, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8.

In August it was impossible to schedule the event because Guillermo fought against Joel Casimero; Tefimo Lopez to receive George Kambosos; And finally, legend Manny Pacquiao will step into the ring against Errol Spence Jr.

Miguel Cotto, 40, put a full stop in his career above the ring last December 2017, when he lost by decision to Saddam Ali in 12 rounds. Since then, he has focused on several of his businesses and his promotional company, Miguel Cotto Promotions.

For its part, Juan Manuel Mrquez, 47, has not fought since May 2014. Some years ago they were close to facing each other, the conversations indicated that the boxing event between the two stars was really going to occur, but they were unable to agree on the weight.

Mrquez will not fight below the limit of wlterweight, 147 pounds, while Cotto was unable to drop below 150 pounds.