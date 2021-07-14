MRNA, COVID-19 and myocarditis vaccines: the benefits outweigh the risks

Current evidence suggests a likely causal association between myocarditis and COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer’s and Moderna’s. Vaccinated people who present symptoms indicative of myocarditis or pericarditis, such as chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations after vaccination, should seek immediate medical attention, says the WHO, the UN agency in charge of ensuring the health of all.

After receiving reports of cases of heart inflammation due to myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) recently stated that the benefits of the vaccines remain greater than those risks in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from infection.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis an inflammation of the lining that surrounds the heart. Although severe illness can occur, cases are typically mild and respond well to “conservative treatment,” the COVID-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said in a statement.

Causal association

According to data from the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System, as of June 11, 2021, approximately 40.6 cases of myocarditis per million second doses have been reported among men, and 4.2 cases per million among women, in people aged 12 to 29 who received the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

For people over 30 years of age, the reporting rates were 2.4 and 1.0 per million second doses, respectively, for men and women.

“These cases occurred more frequently in young men and after the second dose of the vaccine, usually within days of vaccination. Current evidence suggests a probable causal association between myocarditis and mRNA vaccines,” wrote the WHO committee, noting that recently the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency had confirmed the plausible causal relationship.

According to experts, more rigorous studies using alternative data sources and stronger study designs are underway, and they will continue to review the situation as more data becomes available.

A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil. (Photo: PAHO / Karina Zambrana)

Guidance for patients and physicians

According to UN agency experts, vaccinated individuals should be instructed to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms suggestive of myocarditis or pericarditis, such as new-onset or non-disappearing chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations after vaccination.

Healthcare personnel should also be aware of the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis with mRNA vaccines and of the people most likely to be affected.

They should be on the lookout for any acute chest pain, shortness of breath, and palpitations that may suggest post-vaccination myocarditis, especially in adolescent or young males. Coronary events are less likely to be the origin of these symptoms among the very young.

“As far as possible, suspected cases should be evaluated, counseled and followed up with a consultation with the cardiologist,” they noted, adding that it is also important to rule out other potential causes of conditions, including COVID infection -19 and other causes due to viral infection.

While recognizing the clear benefits of mRNA vaccines in reducing deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections, the subcommittee encouraged all healthcare professionals to report all cases of myocarditis and other adverse events seen with these and other vaccines. . (Source: UN News)