The artist from Zaragoza Mr. Isasi releases her first video clip Escudo de aire, one of the songs from her solo debut We start. Behind this project is Roberto Isasi, guitarist and singer of the legendary band Juanita Calamidad, who had Luis Franganillo for the recording.

The recording was two months ago, just before the health emergency. “Almost a foreboding project, since practically all the video was recorded at night, alone, on a friend’s terrace and a few shots in a car,” says Isasi. And is that the idea was to capture an intimate, simple and very direct story. And is that Air Shield is a topic that talks about sincerity, about who you are and how to show it to the world like this, without hiding, without filters or shields. “Just me and my guitar, nothing else,” says Isasi.

The video has been recorded and edited by Luis Franganillo, bassist for Sr, Isasi and also singer for Juanita Calamidad, the former Isasi band, with whom they are already studying a possible return. In fact, Franganillo was also the one who recorded, directed and made the only video clip of Juanita Calamidad, for which they were nominated for the Aragonese Music Awards.

Mr. Isasi’s first solo album, We started, started from “a vital necessity. An explosion of ideas, rhythms, sensations and lyrics that flowed in my head and that I needed to express, externalize and give life ”, says Isasi. The result is ten songs where Isasi unleashes creative freedom as a result of vital and musical maturity. This lover of the British pop band of the 90s, of American rock and with a certain weakness for indie music, has mixed all his different musical influences to make an elegant sound, easy to listen to but complicated to classify in a single register.

For this, it has had an interesting and large cast of adventure companions. Thus, the album has been recorded with Guillermo Sinnerman on the basses and keyboards, and Borja Téllez on drums. Likewise, the project wanted to add the special collaborations on some songs by Rafa Domínguez “Guisante” on guitar and keyboards, Fer Roldán also on keyboards, the guitars of Carlos Elías and Guillermo Esteban, Johan Hincapié with winds, and the choirs of Beatriz Trébol, Laura Mateo, Rosa Caballero and Quique Artiach.

This elegant proposal has also been produced by Guillermo Sinnerman (Los Bengala, Volcanes, Faith Keepers) and recorded on Wild Lion Records, Estudio Puk and Cafetera Atómica, where it has been mixed by Rafa Domínguez and later mastered by Vacuum Mastering.