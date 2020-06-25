Mr. Driller DrillLand It is available from today in the eShop, opening in Nintendo Switch. It’s about the remastering of the delivery of the same title that was published exclusively for Game Cube back in 2002 although the saga was born on different platforms, in fact its first title Mr. Driller (1999) went through the first Playstation, Dreamcast, PC and Gameboy Color.

The franchise games Mr. Driller , which are now celebrating their 20th anniversary, are based on puzzles and action where players will have to make their way through the levels drilling towards the bottom of the screen, creating combos and chain reactions to get to the end of each screen while avoid enemies that they can cross their path.

The action of Mr. Driller DrillLand It takes place in an amusement park that is 500 meters underground. It has 5 attractions that can be explored, each with its own rules and its own final boss they will have to face in order to dominate them. This new version has some graphics and an updated game system to the gameplay of Nintendo Switch as well as HD video footage.

Also includes game modes multiplayer in which up to four players can compete to reach the goal or face each other in a same console in addition to a casual mode that allows you to calmly dig and explore the secrets of Drill Land. Mr. Driller DrillLand It is now available in the Nintendo digital store for € 19.99 and has its own demo that can be downloaded free of charge.

Source: Press release

