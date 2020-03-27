Mr. Driller DrillLand has been announced for Nintendo Switch In this past Nintendo Mini Direct that took place at noon on March 26. This installment is the remastering of the classic title that gave rise to the saga, as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first game, thus making us one of the most fun and addictive puzzle games in recent years. Will be available on our consoles from June 25 of this same year, although we still do not know what price it will have.

What is Mr. Driller?

Some players may not know this entertaining and challenging saga, a fun puzzle saga that invites us to overcome the levels by digging, but it is not as simple as it seems, since during our excavation we will find different challenges that can make us lose our goal. Do you want to know more about Mr. Driller DrillLand?

This game puts us in the shoes of Susumu Hori, a young excavator that you can dig in different attractions in the fun park of DrillLandBut you will not be alone, since you will have the help of several colleagues who will help you pass the different tests that the park will offer us. The mechanics of the game is very simple, our mission is to reach a set depth by digging through different types of blocks, some colored blocks that can combine to form larger blocks, which will allow them to be destroyed in a single blow and thus be able to advance quickly with little effort . But beware!, since during our excavation we will be losing oxygen, which can be replaced by small capsules that we will find along our way, in addition to watching our heads because giant stones and other blocks can fall and crush us.

See also

Have you played a game in this fun saga? Are you going to give this remastering a chance? Surely if you try you will not regret it.

Source: Press release

Related