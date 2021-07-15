Mr. Clean to whiten teeth, a new trend in Tik Tok videos

Beware of Tik Tok videos. We have already seen numerous times that they are often based on the wrong premises. That can be just unpleasant, as in the case that they recommended lettuce infusions to sleep better. But also dangerous. The latter is what happens with the publication of a woman who claims that she uses a Mr. Clean’s magic eraser for teeth whitening.

Logically, the dentists to whom the video has reached have thrown their hands at their heads and have launched into disprove their claims. And it is that perhaps you have detected that your teeth were whiter, but in an unhealthy way.

Of course, as happened with the Tik Tok videos on lettuce, again there is a scientific study that says something similar. The problem is that it is very misunderstood.

Don’t use Mr. Clean to whiten your teeth

The author of this last and dangerous hoax is the user Theheatherdunn. In the post, you have already around 256,000 likes, explains a habit that, according to her, has been in the last two years.

Apparently he takes a piece of Mr. Clean’s magic eraser and rubs it on your teeth, without touching the gums, to whiten your teeth. She herself is aware that it is not appropriate, recognizing that she does not tell dentists about it. But still everyone praises the appearance of your teeth.

We do not know if what he says about his experience with dentists is true. But maybe yes, as with other Tik Tok videos without scientific evidence, sometimes the results are apparently good. Yes, an ingredient present in this product, called melamine, acts like sandpaper on enamel. The result is an apparent whitening, but basically because the enamel has been removed, which acts by protecting the inside of our teeth. They are left more vulnerable, both to possible friction, and to the effects of heat and cold from food. In addition, as explained in statements to IFLScience the dentist Ollie jupes, this Don Limpio product also contains formaldehyde, a very toxic substance that is used, for example, to embalm corpses.

Misunderstood studies in Tik Tok videos

At what point would it occur to someone that Mr. Clean’s magic eraser would serve to whiten teeth? Well, apparently, in this case it happens as with other Tik Tok videos, since there is a scientific publication. But it has nothing to do with what this girl does.

Mr. Clean’s magic eraser contains other toxic substances, so it cannot be compared to the study that only uses melamine

In it, they talk about the possible use of a melamine sponge to clean the tooth stains. But the fact is that Mr. Clean’s magic eraser is not a simple melamine sponge. It also contains many other ingredients that increase its power as a cleanser, but which in turn can cause us a severe poisoning.

The case is reminiscent of the man who died early in the coronavirus pandemic from drinking aquarium fluid to prevent COVID-19. Donald Trump had recently spoken on television about the effectiveness of chloroquine and he saw that this fish tank cleaning product that he kept at home contained this substance. Later it was proved that this drug was not as effective for the coronavirus as it was suspected. But in reality this American did not die only from this substance, but from the rest of ingredients that would contain the product that was drunk.

Therefore, this study in question does not validate the way of whiten teeth that this TikTok user defends. As it is also not valid to use activated charcoal, which damages the enamel in a way similar to the magic eraser, or lemon and baking soda, which can affect the pH of the mouth and gums. Both are widely published home and natural remedies, both in Tik Tok videos and on other social networks. They also do not have scientific evidence of its effectiveness and yes of its damages. But it is curious. Those who go to these last remedies are obsessed with the natural, while others, like the protagonist of this story, go overboard with chemicals. Virtue is in the middle. Let us use toothpaste of those of a lifetime, that is what they are for.

