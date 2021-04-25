Mr. Big confesses what his favorite scene from Sex and the City is

Our ‘hype’ for ‘Sex and the City’ He could not find himself at a better time after learning that Aidan will participate in the ‘reboot’ of the series that will soon start recording and that will be broadcast, still without a release date, on HBO Max. A sequel called ‘And Just Like That’ that, unfortunately, will not feature the presence of Samantha Jones (played by the charismatic Kim Cattrall). And it seems that, at this rate, it will not include in its cast Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), one of the most controversial characters in 90s fiction that ended happily? married to Carrie Bradshaw. Of course, although we did not like the boy a hair in the series, the truth is that the actor who gives him life is quite nice. In fact, after knowing what his favorite scene in fiction is, you will even like his character a little better.

The interpreter has granted an interview this week to Kelly Clarkson – yes, the singer, who is also a television presenter – where he has confessed that his favorite chapter and moment of ‘Sex in New York’ is the one in which Carrie farts in bed and immediately dies of shame. So much so that he decides to cover himself with the sheets to hide his face, to which Mr. Big warns him: “Don’t get under there because it could be worse.” And he added during the television intervention:

“I insisted on making the sound as good as possible because, I admit, I am quite an expert at farting.”

Perdoooona? Well look, yes, we agree.

Chris Noth remembered the series with a laugh

Also, during the talk, he has also told what other scene remains in his memory as one of his favorites. The second, after the one on the pedet, is the one in which he and Carrie are in a boat rowing across the Central Park lake and fall from it into the pond. By the way, he has recognized that for that moment they only had the possibility of recording a scene. Although they did not need more because the first time they embroidered it.

Months ago, it was the ‘Page Six’ medium that confirmed Noth’s absence in the aforementioned ‘reboot’, something that aroused the disappointment of fans who came to Instagram to tell him directly to reconsider appearing. He himself answered one of his followers at that time: “Everything changes … even the way in which the statements are given to the media”. Was it ambiguous? We will have to wait to see if the end is encouraged

