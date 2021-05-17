MPM Motors says goodbye: their belongings and prototypes go up for auction …

The automotive sector He is one of the most ruthless in the world. The brands that compose it fight very hard not to be left out, especially by firms of Chinese origin. With everything, Creating a new firm from scratch is a daunting and very expensive task. We see it in the work they are carrying out from Stellantis so that DS is at the same level as Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. Not surprisingly, there are more mundane and sad examples …

One of the last firms to arrive and that seemed to be more successful was MPM Motors. The first time we heard of her was in the year 2015. It was the moment of its founding, although its first model, the PS160 It didn’t debut until the Paris Motor Show. The fact is that, despite its advantages (where a contained price weighed) they have had to close up. Not in vain, if you are interested, you can still do something so that she does not die alone and abandoned.

MPM Motors was founded in 2015 by the brothers Oleg and Igor Paramonov

And you will wonder What has happened so that MPM Motors has to close? Well, as anyone would say, everything and nothing has happened. If we take a look at their numbers, we have the first bad data. At the time that the PS160 or Erelis was on sale they could only sell just over 1,000 units worldwide. Second, a supplier forced them to delay production, which was compounded by approval problems.

The last nail that closed the lid of his coffin was the Coronavirus. The global crisis that it has caused has prevented its models from finding a buyer, and that their prices were really tight. With this panorama in sight, the heads of MPM Motors decided to liquidate the company, pay your employees and pay off debts. And for this, an auction will be held in which, if you want to get a component, you can bid.

MPM Erelis, a very advanced sports car for only 16,000 euros

The company in charge of carrying out the auction will be Artus Enchères. To do this, it has grouped all the firm’s fixed assets into 170 lots. The most important thing is that none of them have a reserve price, although to be honest, there is not much to buy either. Among the most remarkable we have several 1.6 Mitsubishi engines, chassis, alloy wheels and other spare parts. Oh, and several complete vehicles, What Erelis or the new Solis.

If getting one makes you excited, we have bad news. Once bought, you can’t drive them anyway, since a good part of them are not approved and / or registered. Therefore, they cannot circulate on public roads in any country of the European Union. Be that as it may, we are looking at a piece (very small, tiny) of the history of the automobile that disappears. Hopefully it will come back to life soon, although with more modern airs.

Source – Artus Enchères – List of Vente