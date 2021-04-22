MPIB’s books and specials – no shipping costs!

To celebrate Book Day, between today, Thursday, April 22, and next Monday, April 26, you can now get any book or special from Motorpress Ibérica without shipping costs.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 22, 2021 (12:50 CET)

All the books and specials of Motorpress Ibérica, without shipping costs

As every year, we are approaching one of the commemorations that we like the most: the Day of the book. Surely in this last very difficult year, many have been those who have regained the habit by reading, as a way of escaping from reality and once again having a space and time exclusively for ourselves.

To celebrate Book Day, At Motorpress Ibérica we offer you all our books and specials without shipping costs. The promotion is now available, from today April 22, and will remain active until 10 am next Monday, April 26. The discount of four euros in shipping costs will be applied to the price of the book or the chosen special.

Get here all the books and specials with shipping costs … free!

All we can wish for you is that Look for the books or specials that interest you the most in this link and… Happy reading! Here is a list of all available copies, your prices and the link where you can get each one of them:

Senna, unknown stories, 25 years later (€ 15.95): Get him on this link. The best Spanish motorcycles (€ 14.95): Get hold of him at this link. Ángel nieto: life and successes of our best pilot (€ 10.95): Get hold of him at this link. Top ten what memories! (€ 5.95): Get hold of him at this link. Routes through Spain with Historic SEAT (€ 14.95): Get him on this link. The best bikes of the year (€ 5.95): Get hold of him at this link. The best sports of the year. Automobile Edition. Nº3 (€ 5.95): Get him on this link. 50 years of victories. History of Spanish triumphs in GGPP (€ 5.95): Get hold of him at this link. The year we ran dangerously (€ 5.95): Get hold of him at this link. 20 essential motorcycle routes. Number 1 (€ 5.95): Get hold of him at this link. 20 essential motorcycle routes. Number 3 (€ 5.95): Get him on this link. Clear and organize your life (€ 10.95): Get him on this link. The most impressive National Parks in the world (€ 14.95): Get hold of him at this link. Crochet for beginners (€ 9.95): Get hold of him at this link. What in. All its history (€ 14.95): Get him on this link. Great atlas of bodybuilding (€ 14.95): Get him on this link.