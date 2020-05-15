O Federal Public Ministry (MPF) released a technical note on Friday saying that the maintenance of the National High School Examination (Enem) during a coronavirus pandemic violates the Constitution. This is because, according to the 12 attorneys who sign the text, the distance education offered at that time is surrounded “by precariousness, diversity of situations and, mainly, inequality” – contrary to what the Federal Constitution establishes.

Education Minister Abraham Weintraub has insisted on keeping this year’s Enem date on November 1 and 8, despite requests from deputies, educators and even the federal universities themselves for the test to be postponed. Weintraub has even said that the exam “is a competition and it has become more difficult for everyone”. Enem registrations were opened this week and, according to the government, 3 million students are already going to participate in the test.

The MPF note recalls once again that many poor students do not have access to the internet and therefore are unable to have adequate preparation. But that even the rich lose out with the exam held on the same date.

“Students with little access to remote means, such as the Internet and television, lose a lot. But they lose everyone, including the most economically favored. They may have facilitated the transmission of content from the subjects, but they also lack the social dimension of education. . “

Article 3 of the Constitution states that Brazilian society is committed to “promoting the good of all, without prejudice as to origin, race, sex, color, age and any other forms of discrimination” and “to eradicate poverty and marginalization and reduce social and regional inequalities “. For prosecutors, during the pandemic, “when inequality is accentuated and diversity is barely visible, there is everything but minimally dignified education”.

The position of the Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights (PFDC / MPF) was forwarded to the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Studies and Research (Inep) and the National Council of Education.

This week, on live from Estadão, the executive president of Todos pela Educação, Priscila Cruz, said that maintaining the current (Enem) calendar is a “contempt” for the poorest students.

If the exam is not postponed, Priscila says that the This year’s Enem will end up going down in history as the “Enem of Death”. “The death of chance, of opportunity, of a project for access to higher education that is being destroyed.”

