The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) sent the Federal Supreme Court (STF) an opinion against the annulment of the arrest of former Rio de Janeiro state deputy Paulo Melo (MDB).

Melo, who presided over the Rio Assembly, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Operation Cadeia Velha in 2017 for receiving bribes from Odebrecht and Fetranspor, an entity that brings together urban bus companies.

Last week, the former deputy was arrested again in Operation Favorite, an offshoot of Lava Jato in Rio that investigates deviations in health contracts involving social organizations.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, rejected the request for habbeas corpus presented by Melo’s defense and asked the Supreme Court to maintain prison and conviction ‘since there was no restriction on the right of defense and no nullity in the process’. Before reaching the STF, the appeal had been rejected by the Fifth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The lawyers of the former state deputy try to annul the arrest and conviction on the grounds of incompetence of the court and reversal of the witnesses’ order of hearing. This is because Paulo Melo was prevented from giving evidence after collaborations by Jacob Barata and Lelis Teixeira, owner and partner of bus companies – which, according to the defense, contradicts the STF’s decision to guarantee the defendants the right to speak up last. in the process.

The MPF, however, maintains that the testimonies of the businessmen were attached to the process as documentary evidence, which, according to the PGR, could be done at any stage of the process and not only in the instruction (stage aimed at producing evidence). “Nothing prevents the judge, as the recipient of the evidence and in honor of the principle of real truth, from hearing people who can contribute to clarifying the facts,” wrote Lindôra.

In addition, the sub-attorney informs that, after Barata and Teixeira were heard, there was an opening of view for the defense, with interruption of the deadline for submitting final allegations.

In the application, Lindôra also recalled that the federal judge Abel Gomes, rapporteur of the Lava Jato cases at the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2), consulted the defense of Paulo Melo about the need to summon Jacob Barata and Lelis Teixeira to render testimony personally, but the lawyers did not express interest.

See too:

Prosecutor opens investigation into leak of information from ‘Furna da Onça’ to Flávio Bolsonaro

.