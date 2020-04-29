The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (PFDC) of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) questioned this Wednesday (29/04) the new Minister of Health, doctor Nelson Teich, about the probable underreporting of the number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in Brazil. The petition is signed by attorneys Deborah Duprat and Marlon Weichert.

Nelson Teich took over the Ministry of Health on April 17

The prosecutors gave the Ministry a period of five working days to respond to the questions.

In the play, prosecutors questioned the Ministry of Health about increases in burial numbers in several Brazilian cities – which are much higher than the official death toll from the epidemic indicates.

“Information from different sources indicates a substantial increase in the volume of burials by funeral services in several cities. These news, apparently, are at odds with Epidemiological Bulletin No. 14 (BE-14), in the sense that the mortality rate due to Covid-19 in Brazil would be among the lowest in the world (20 deaths per 1 million inhabitants) “, says an excerpt from the document.

Duprat and Weichert also question about the increase in the number of people hospitalized and killed with the diagnosis of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

According to prosecutors, many of the deaths were not “properly clarified and (remained) without direct attribution to covid-19, defined as ‘under investigation’ in epidemiological bulletins,” says the letter sent to the ministry.

Until 2 pm on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health recorded 449 more deaths due to the covid-19 and 5,466 new cases of the disease, within 24 hours.

Recently, the Ministry of Health’s website on the new coronavirus started to include a tab where it is also possible to consult the evolution of cases registered as SRAG. The graph indicates a consistent increase in the number of cases, and most occurrences appear as “under investigation” (yellow in the first graph).

Chart SRAG

Questions

In the letter, prosecutors address 12 questions to the Ministry of Health.

PFDC seeks to find out, for example, whether the Ministry of Health is maintaining any control over cases diagnosed by clinical-epidemiological criteria.

This is what happens when the patient has not been tested for the new coronavirus, but has had symptoms of the disease after having contact with someone infected.

In addition, PFDC wants to know if people diagnosed by the clinical-epidemiological criteria are being included in the numbers released daily by the Ministry of Health, always in the late afternoon.

Another question from PFDC concerns the time elapsed between the notification of a suspected case of the new coronavirus, according to the clinical-epidemiological criterion and confirmation by a laboratory test.

“In other words, on average, the data released on a given date would correspond to suspicions that occurred how many days before?”, Ask the prosecutors.

Another question so far unanswered by Duprat and Weichert: is there any explanation for the increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome other than the new coronavirus?

Prosecutors gave the government a period of five business days to respond to inquiries

Photo: Ministry of Health / BBC News Brasil

Finally, prosecutors ask whether the ministry is keeping a record of the number of people who die before they can be tested for covid-19.

“How are the cases of clinically diagnosed patients who die before collecting material for laboratory examination computed? Does the Ministry have information on how many cases would be in this situation?”, Says the text.

Manaus: burials quadruple, but only 7 cases are recorded

The underreporting problem described by PFDC prosecutors is exemplified by the situation in the capital of Amazonas, Manaus.

Last week, the city once again gained prominence in the national news for a tragic reason: the increase in the number of burials amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

On Wednesday (22), the cemeteries in Manaus recorded 120 burials – four times the daily average of before the new coronavirus, which was about 30 burials a day, according to the city.

Officially, however, Manaus recorded only seven deaths confirmed by the new coronavirus that day. The discrepancy between the data was recognized by the city hall. “The cause of death is not being well defined,” a city spokesman told BBC News Brasil at the time.

