BRASÍLIA – The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) presented a representation, this Thursday, 14, for the president of the Palmares Foundation, Sergio Camargo, to answer in court for administrative impropriety. The lawsuit was referred to the Attorney’s Office in the Federal District after Camargo shared disparaging publications against Zumbi dos Palmares, a symbol of the black movement in Brazil, on the institution’s official website and on its social networks.

For the MPF’s Attorney for Citizens’ Rights, Sergio Camargo’s act is “unfair, violating the central principle of public administration, which is legality, and is morally abject”. Prosecutors also consider that to deny the black people their history and their heroes, as in the case of Zumbi, is to attack the Palmares Foundation itself.

Sérgio Camargo at the Palmares Foundation

Photo: Facebook / Reproduction / Estadão

“The action of improbity against the acts committed by Sergio Camargo seeks to make it evident that there is no space, in the Brazilian State, for flirtations with regimes that made the government’s racial superiority political,” says the MPF, in a note.

Camargo increased publications contrary to the leader Zumbi yesterday, May 13, a date that marked 132 years since the signing of the Golden Law. In one of them, the president of the Palmares Foundation stated that one of the main leaders of the resistance to slavery in the country is “a hero of the racialist left; not of the Brazilian people”. “We repudiate Zumbi!”, He wrote.

In addition, Camargo ordered the publication of a series of articles on the Fundação Palmares website that supposedly would show “the truth” about Zumbi. One of them, authored by professor Luiz Gustavo dos Santos Chrispino, affirms that the black movement was influenced by the “Marxist Cultural Social Separation” process and needed “an icon”, which would become Zumbi. “The Leftist Struggle started there, using the black people as a maneuver,” says the text.

The MPF points out that the shared content “violates the purpose of recovering the values ​​of black influence in Brazil that statutory marks the Fundação Cultural Palmares”, created by law even before the 1988 Constitution.

“The Palmares Foundation was born dedicated to the promotion of cultural, social and economic values ​​resulting from the black influence in the formation of Brazilian society. To deny the black people their history and their heroes, as in the case of Zumbi, is to attack the institution that Sergio Camargo presides “, states the Attorney General, in another section.

The MPF also stresses that Article 4 of Law 8,429 / 92 establishes that public agents of any level or hierarchy are obliged to ensure strict observance of the principles of legality, impersonality, morality and publicity in dealing with matters that affect them. .

The Constitution also points out that any act that violates the principles of public administration constitutes administrative improbity, in addition to any action or omission that violates the duties of honesty, impartiality, legality and loyalty to institutions.

“As was abundantly demonstrated, Sergio Camargo’s act is disloyal to Fundação Cultural Palmares, which violates the central principle of public administration, which is legality, and is morally abject,” concludes the MPF text.

At the end of last year, the current president of the Palmares Foundation had his appointment suspended because he had already defended the extinction of the black movement and said, among other things, that Brazil has “nutella racism”. Camargo has also stated that slavery was “beneficial to the descendants” and attacked personalities such as Rio city councilwoman Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018, and actress Taís Araújo.

In February of this year, the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), João Otávio de Noronha, reversed the decision on the appointment of Camargo and, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office, he resumed command of the Palmares Foundation.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.