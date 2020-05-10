Places must be structured with all the necessary material and human resources, under penalty of a daily and personal fine of R $ 10,000 for each of the defendants.

The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) determined that the state and the municipality of Rio de Janeiro should make available, within a maximum period of ten days, all beds of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in the field hospitals of Riocentro (Municipality and RioSaúde), and Maracanã (State of RJ and Institute of Basic and Advanced Health Care – IABAS).

The operation of the beds was foreseen in the state and municipal plans. The MPRJ determines that the beds should be structured with all the material and human resources necessary for their full and immediate functioning, under penalty of a daily and personal fine of R $ 10,000 for each of the defendants.

The facade of the field hospital will be inaugurated in Jacarepaguá, west of Rio, tomorrow (11), to treat patients with covid-19. 200 beds will be erected in the space, installed where the Parque dos Atletas was.

The decision of Judge Angélica dos Santos Costa further determines that the municipality of Rio and the State, respectively, in the people of Mayor Marcelo Crivella and Governor Wilson Witzel, place, within 48 hours, in effective operation, as a way to guarantee the useful result of the present process, all the ‘free idle’ and ‘blocked / prevented’ beds existing today in the state or municipal network in units in the city of Rio, and that allow to safely and immediately attend patients with Covid-19 until all the beds designed in the field hospitals are operational, also under penalty of a fine, in the same amount.

The Hospital de Campanha do Maracanã started to receive patients last night (Saturday), but only made available 170 of the 400 planned beds. Hospital do Riocentro was opened on May 1 with the capacity to serve 100 patients, but Mayor Crivella’s promise was to deliver 500 beds.

