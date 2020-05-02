The Public Ministry of the Federal Court of Auditors requested that the court open an investigation to investigate alleged political interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in the Army. As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo revealed last Monday, 27th, Bolsonaro is also being investigated by the Federal Public Ministry for determining the revocation, by the Force, of three ordinances that dealt with the control and tracking of arms and ammunition in the country.

In an order to which the report had access, the Public Prosecutor’s Office suggests that the president committed a “serious violation” of administrative principles by taking on assignments that are exclusive to the Army. The assessment is that Bolsonaro is “politically interfering” in the Force.

For this reason, the MP issued a representation requesting that the TCU decide “for the adoption of the necessary measures to investigate the occurrence of misuse of purpose, featuring a flagrant and serious violation of the administrative principles of impersonality and morality”.

The MP says that an innovation brought in the ordinance, now revoked, was the obligation that cases acquired for the purpose of reloading ammunition must also have the traceability code. “Snipers and shooting clubs usually reload ammunition in unmarked cases,” he says.

The ordinance also determined that only ammunition of the same type and caliber could be inserted in the same batch number. The document also made it clear that the maximum size of the ammunition batches marked with the same code should be 10,000 units, to facilitate tracking. But it left open the possibility of even smaller batches, of a thousand projectiles.

Pressure

The representation of the MP of Accounts points to the possibility that Bolsonaro’s announcement, made on social networks, about the revocation, was the result of pressure made by the category of hunters, snipers and collectors, called by the acronym CAC. “They have always placed themselves as a support base for the president and opposed to measures that expand ammunition control,” says the dispatch.

“There is news that the decision to revoke those ordinances was not based on technical criteria, but on the political positioning of the President of the Republic due to pressure exerted by collectors, snipers and hunters clubs”, highlights the document, signed by the prosecutor Lucas Furtado.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.