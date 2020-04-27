The federal government issued Provisional Measure 958/2020, which frees companies and individuals from a series of obligations so that they have easier access to bank credit and suffer less from the economic impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic in the country. the MP does not require public banks to require customers to present federal tax discharge certificates, FGTS regularity certificate and proof of electoral regularity. The exemption does not affect social security taxes.

The measure had already been announced by the government in early April. “We are trying to elaborate a provisional measure that exempts several companies that were not paying tax, including from municipalities and states, in order to renew their debt and get credit”, said the Secretary of the National Treasury, Mansueto Almeida, during a live on the 7th of December April.

The secretary added at the time that there was a problem to include social security debts in the list of advantages of the MP, since contributions to social security are provided for in the Constitution. “In general, we have a problem via MP to change the constitutional rule,” he explained.

The suspension of the requirements is valid until September 30 of this year, but does not apply to credit operations carried out backed by FGTS funds.

“Financial institutions, including their subsidiaries, are obliged to forward to the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil and to the Attorney General of the National Treasury, on a quarterly basis, in the form regulated in an act specific to the said bodies, the list of contracting and renegotiation of operations of credit involving public resources carried out directly or through financial agents, with an indication, at least, of the beneficiaries, of the amounts and terms involved “, quotes the text published in the Official Gazette (DOU).

The MP also suspends, until September 30, the need to register with a rural ballot in the case of the existence of new real estate, including registration, and establishes that the registration of the Export Credit Note will be made in the same book, observing the requirements applicable to the Industrial Certificate.

The new provisional measure also revokes two provisions of previous rules: the obligation of the presentation of a Negative Debt Certificate (CND) by legal entities in the contracting of credit operations with financial institutions that involve resources obtained through savings accounts, which was provided for in Law 8,870 / 1994; and the Civil Code article dealing with situations in which the pledge is extinguished.