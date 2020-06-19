Mozilla VPN will be the definitive name of the virtual private network that the foundation has been developing as Firefox Private Network. It will come out of the beta phase

Mozilla VPN It will be the commercial name of the virtual private network that until now we knew as Firefox Private Network. It will be out of the beta phase soon and will be available for $ 4.99 per month for Windows, Android and iOS. And macOS in the future.

VPN is a network technology that allows to securely extend a local network over a public network such as the Internet. Very useful in companies to connect offices, technical services or remote accesses, it is also increasingly used at the consumption level for improve privacy, skip region locks, or avoid censorship.

Mozilla announced in late 2018 that it was working on its own service and introduced it a few months later as a browser extension and part of Mozilla’s Test Pilot program for users in the United States. This year it has been expanded as an application for Android, Windows and Chrome OS and now the end of the testing phase is announced, the launch of the final version and the name change to Mozilla VPN that aims to better reflect the service offered. . “The VPN will come out of the Beta phase in the coming weeks and will become a separate product, Mozilla VPN, to serve a wider audience,” they explain.

Although Mozilla is a non-profit foundation, it is clear that you cannot “live on air” and you have to pay the employees who develop and maintain their products. And this is where Mozilla VPN comes in, an initiative to get additional income (and avoid the current high dependence on Google) to what comes from the main product of the Foundation, a Firefox web browser that is in a worrying phase of market share decline. And less users suppose less income and worse conditions of negotiation with Google (or others in his case) to install his search engine by defect, in the end the main source of income.

However, Mozilla indicates that are giving up a portion of revenue to maintain user privacy, a value imposed as a principle since the foundation was created: “We know that we are on the right track to build a VPN that makes your online experience more secure and easier to manage. We are confident that we will continue to make the right decisions guided by our Data Privacy Principles. This means that we are actively forgoing additional profits by committing to never track your browsing activities and avoid any third-party application data analytics platform. ”

How Mozilla VPN works

The service will allow the connection of up to five devices and users will be able to choose to connect to a network of servers located in more than 30 countries. As for the primary service provider, it will depend on the type of connection:

Clients under Android and Windows work over the network of Mullvad, a Mozilla partner and VPN provider based in Switzerland with strict privacy policies, among which the absence of records of user activity stands out.

The browser extension continues to use the Cloudflare, which does collect some activity data, but deletes them within 24 hours. Cloudflare is also one of the – for now – two DNS-over-HTTPS providers for Firefox.

In both cases the VPN technology is based on the protocol WireGuard, the next standard for creating Linux VPN connections.

At the moment, it will only be available in the United States, although Mozilla announces that they are working to bring the service to other regions such as Europe before the end of the year. The service will also be released on macOS in the future, following requests from beta testers.

As for the price of 5 dollars a month, what to tell you, it seems reasonable to us and surely Mozilla will offer promotions in the future such as annual subscriptions or others. The VPN market is tremendously competitive and there are other cheaper ones like the CyberGhost VPN that we recently analyzed. If you are thinking of using these technologies (very useful and increasingly used), forget about the ones that promise “free” VPNs. They are neither secure, nor private, nor do they provide sufficient performance to achieve a reasonable experience.

