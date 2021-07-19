Mozilla launches its VPN in Spain | News | Safety

Mozilla just announced the launch of Mozilla VPN in Spain, the virtual private network developed by the web browser that “was born out of the need to offer users even more complete protection during their daily online browsing,” they point out from the company.

With the mission of preserving user privacy, over the past few months, the company has invested in research with users to solve their real problems. For this reason he is aware that, for the Spanish, protect your privacy and data onlineEspecially when using a public Wi-Fi network, it is the main reason to choose to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). In this sense, the provider’s VPN is designed to do exactly that: “It doesn’t matter if you are browsing, streaming, playing or working, you will be protected through a global network of hundreds of servers in more than 30 countries, with Mullvad technology”.

Furthermore, with the more advanced WireGuard protocol, Mozilla VPN scrambles network activity and hides IP address. The company follows simple, easy-to-read data privacy principles that allow them to focus only on the information they need to provide the service, without saving user activity logs. The company does not sell user data or collaborate with third-party platforms who want to create a profile of online history and searches.

Mozilla launches its VPN in Spain. Characteristics

Fast and seamless VPN

Another aspect that the company has focused on when designing this network is speed, and it has achieved this because “it does not track online activity and because it is built with modern technology: the WireGuard protocol comes with only 4,000 lines of code, which is a fraction of the size of the legacy protocols used by other VPN service providers. “

Simplify privacy protection

Mozilla VPN is also a product for absolutely everyone. Designed to be easy to install and use. Simply download the application to your device, log in with your Firefox account, complete the setup process, and with just one tab, connect to a server at your desired location. One account will protect up to 5 devices, without bandwidth restrictions, limits or associated risks, they explain.

Improved web experience

A VPN offers a better overall web experience. After several months of beta testing and excellent feedback from users in North America, UK, Germany, France and APAC following its launch in these regions in mid-2020, “we know Mozilla VPN is a top tier product that is at the height ”, they indicate.

The mission behind this VPN is backed by a nonprofit organization who has been committed to building a better and healthier Internet for all people for more than 20 years.

Price and availability

The new solution is now available for Windows 10, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS users in Spain. You can test and compare Mozilla VPN with another product for only 9.99 euros per month. If you are not satisfied with it, you can make use of the guarantee of 30 day return. And if you want to continue using the VPN, it is possible with the monthly plan or opt for the 6 and 12-month options, which are available for 6.99 euros and 4.99 euros per month, respectively.