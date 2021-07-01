Mozharov out, Darren Stewart faces Dustin Jacoby at UFC Fight Night on August 28

One change will have a UFC Fight Night match on August 28, Askar Mozharov he was removed for undisclosed reasons. After the discharge, Darren Stewart will face Dustin Jacoby.

The change was confirmed by Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA Wednesday night.

Stewart will try to end his bad phase in the octagon. The Englishman is on a streak of two losses and 1 No Contest. Darren comes from losing front Eryk Anders by unanimous decision in UFC 263. That was the rematch of the first match in UFC Vegas 21, which ended in No Answer after an illegal knee from the American.

Jacoby, will try to overcome the tie against Ion Cutelaba on UFC on ESPN 23. Before that fight, he won both of his official bouts in the Octagon. The winner of Contender Series stands out for its strong striking, with 9 wins for KO / TKO.

Dustin became known for his passage in UFC Y Bellator MMA, as also Glory Kickboxing, where he stayed for a few years. On 2019 decided to resume his career in the MMA, that froze in 2015. Winning all four of his fights upon his return.

UFC Fight Night August 28 will be held in a place to be defined.

